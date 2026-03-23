Omnigence Releases Research on Middle-Class Compression and Structural Investment Implications

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management (“Omnigence”) has released a new research paper, The Socioeconomic Barbell: Middle-Class Compression, Pension Fragility, and the Case for Real Assets, examining the structural forces reshaping developed economies and their implications for long-term portfolio construction.The paper argues that the defining economic shift across the G7 is the gradual compression of the middle class and the emergence of a “barbell” distribution: a growing cohort of asset-rich households at one end and a widening group of economically vulnerable households at the other. Income polarization, housing affordability deterioration, labor market bifurcation, demographic pressures, and rising sovereign debt burdens are reinforcing this trend.Omnigence’s analysis highlights the interaction between middle-class erosion and fiscal fragility, including widening pension funding gaps and elevated sovereign interest costs. The report suggests that these dynamics are structural rather than cyclical and may contribute to persistent inflationary pressure and higher sovereign risk premia over time.From an investment perspective, the research outlines the potential implications for asset allocation, including the relative positioning of real assets, essential infrastructure, private credit, and long-duration sovereign bonds in a regime characterized by fiscal constraints and demographic headwinds.The full report is available at https://omnigenceam.com/insights/socioeconomic-barbell-middle-class-compression-pension-fragility-and-the-case-for-real-assets About Omnigence Asset Management: Omnigence Asset Management is a Canadian alternative investment platform specializing in farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is committed to helping investors preserve purchasing power and build durable portfolios in a structurally challenging macro environment. Omnigence has grown to over CA$1 billion in platform assets by focusing on what it describes as the neglected middle, investment opportunities that are too small or too operationally complex for large institutions and traditional alternative managers.DISCLAIMER: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence, Arvore or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence and Arvore relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigence's and Arvore’s investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigence's or Arvore’s control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Omnigence and Arvore do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

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