education and learning analytics market forecast education and learning analytics market insights education and learning analytics market trends

The Business Research Company's Education and Learning Analytics Market 2026 empowering data-driven academic decisions

Expected to grow to $74.93 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Education And Learning Analytics market to surpass $80 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Big Data and Analytics market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $249 billion by 2030, with Education And Learning Analytics to represent around 32% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Education And Learning Analytics market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Education And Learning Analytics Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the education and learning analytics market in 2030, valued at $29 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of digital learning platforms, substantial investments in educational technology and data-driven learning initiatives, advanced IT and cloud infrastructure, strong presence of leading edtech and analytics solution providers, and rising focus on personalized learning, student performance monitoring, and outcome-based education across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Education And Learning Analytics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the education and learning analytics market in 2030, valued at $27 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of digital and personalized learning platforms, rising investments in educational technology and data-driven instruction, growing demand for student performance monitoring and assessment tools, expansion of online and blended learning models, and continuous upgrades in educational IT infrastructure and analytics capabilities across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Education And Learning Analytics Market In 2030?

The education and learning analytics market is segmented by analytics type into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and descriptive analytics. The predictive analytics market will be the largest segment of the education and learning analytics market segmented by analytics type, accounting for 57% or $43 billion of the total in 2030. The predictive analytics market will be supported by the increasing demand for data-driven student performance forecasting, rising adoption of personalized and adaptive learning platforms, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, growing focus on early intervention and dropout prevention, expanding use of real-time academic monitoring tools, and increasing investments in digital education infrastructure and analytics capabilities.

The education and learning analytics market is segmented by component into software, and services.

The education and learning analytics market is segmented by deployment into on-premise, and cloud-based.

The education and learning analytics market is segmented by end user into academics, and corporates.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Education And Learning Analytics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the education and learning analytics market leading up to 2030 is 22%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Education And Learning Analytics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global education and learning analytics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital education delivery models, institutional decision-making frameworks, data-driven academic strategies, and innovation across global education and training ecosystems.

Rapid Integration Of AI, Machine Learning, And Advanced Data Analytics In Education Platforms - The rapid integration of AI, machine learning, and advanced data analytics in education platforms is expected to become a key growth driver for the education and learning analytics market by 2030. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics into education platforms is fundamentally transforming learning delivery and assessment models. These technologies enable real-time student performance tracking, predictive learning outcome analysis, adaptive content personalization, and automated feedback systems, significantly improving academic effectiveness and operational efficiency. Growing investments in AI-driven learning platforms by educational institutions, corporate training providers, and edtech companies are accelerating large-scale adoption, positioning intelligent analytics as the most influential growth driver in the education and learning analytics market during the forecast period. As a result, the rapid integration of AI, machine learning, and advanced data analytics in education platforms is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Expanding Adoption of Digital Learning Ecosystems and Cloud-Based Education Infrastructure - The expanding adoption of digital learning ecosystems and cloud-based education infrastructure is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the education and learning analytics market by 2030. The expanding deployment of digital classrooms, learning management systems (LMS), cloud-based platforms, and hybrid learning models is generating massive volumes of learner interaction data. Institutions increasingly rely on analytics tools to optimize curriculum design, enhance learner engagement, improve faculty effectiveness, and streamline academic operations. The scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of cloud-based analytics solutions are further enabling widespread adoption across K-12, higher education, and enterprise learning environments, making digital learning infrastructure expansion a key contributor to sustained market growth. Consequently, the expanding adoption of digital learning ecosystems and cloud-based education infrastructure is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Focus on Personalized Learning, Student Retention, and Outcome-Based Education Models - The growing focus on personalized learning, student retention, and outcome-based education models is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the education and learning analytics market by 2030. Educational institutions are placing increasing emphasis on personalized instruction, competency-based education, and continuous performance assessment to improve learning outcomes and student retention rates. Learning analytics solutions facilitate early identification of learning gaps, predictive dropout risk detection, adaptive learning path creation, and academic performance benchmarking. Rising regulatory pressure for outcome-based education frameworks, accountability metrics, and data-driven institutional decision-making is further strengthening adoption, establishing personalized learning optimization as a strategic growth driver in the market. Therefore, the growing focus on personalized learning, student retention, and outcome-based education models is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Education And Learning Analytics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the predictive analytics market, the prescriptive analytics market, and the descriptive analytics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $46 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making in education, rising investments in digital learning platforms and analytics tools, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning solutions, and expanding use of real-time student performance monitoring systems. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving learning outcomes, enhancing instructional effectiveness, and supporting evidence-based educational strategies, fuelling transformative growth within the broader education and digital learning industry.

The predictive analytics market is projected to grow by $26 billion, the prescriptive analytics market by $15 billion, and the descriptive analytics market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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