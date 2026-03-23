Committee Cliff Notes: Week of March 23, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Office of Personnel Management."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Quality of Life in the Military."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "National Weather Service."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "The Government Accountability Office’s Assessment of the Federal Buildings Fund."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a hearingcalled "Member Day."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Advancing Permanency in Child Welfare: Leveraging Federal Funding for Adoption Programs."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

Armed Services

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "National Security Space Programs and Activities."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel will hold a hearingcalled "Changes at Military Treatment Facilities and the Effects on Military Readiness and Beneficiary Access."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Information Technology Posture of the Department of Defense."

Budget

On Thursday, March 26, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearingcalled "The Best Metric to Reverse the Curse: A 3% Deficit-to-GDP Path to Fiscal Sustainability."

Education & Workforce

On Thursday, March 26, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Universities Under Siege: Foreign Espionage, Stolen Innovation, and the National Security Threat."

Energy & Commerce

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "The Telecommunications Act of 1996: 30 Years Later."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Policies to Protect Our Communities From Illicit Drug Threats."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Tokenization and the Future of Securities: Modernizing Our Capital Markets."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a hearing called "Innovation at the Speed of Markets: How Regulators Keep Pace with Technology."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearingcalled "Mitigation and Multiple Loss Properties: Factors Influencing the High Cost of Flooding."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Securing the Future: Arms Control and International Security for the Modern Age."

On Thursday, March 26, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

Homeland Security

On Friday, March 27, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Latin America After the Fall of Maduro."On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "Funding Lapse and Security Gaps: Assessing the Harmful Impacts of the DHS Shutdown on Americans."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing called "Arctic Security in an Era of Global Competition: Safeguarding U.S. Interests in Frigid Waters."

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Judiciary

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, March 24, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold committee business to "Consider: 1) Amendment to Committee Rules; 2) Release of Committee Transcripts."On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office."

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 1555, the Bureau of Land Management Mineral Spacing Act (Bice)

H.R. 5639, the Co-Location Energy Act (Kennedy)

H.R. 7831, the License to Drill Act (Kennedy)

H.R. 7872, To amend the Mineral Leasing Act to provide for the payment of bonus payments of certain coal leases issued under that act (Hageman)

H.R. 7882, To provide for the leasing of certain deposits of minerals located within the City of Carlsbad, New Mexico (Stauber)

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing called "Unleashing America’s Mineral Potential: The Critical Mineral Commodity Supply Chain."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 5694, the Alaska’s Right To Ivory Sales and Tradition (ARTIST) Act (Begich)

H.R. 6893, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Advancement for Training, Education, Restoration, and Science (WATERS) Act (Scott)

H.R. 7250, To reauthorize the Fort Peck Reservation Rural Water System Act of 2000 (Downing)

H.R. 7889, the Advancing Water Research and Collaboration (AWRC) Act of 2025 (Wittman)

H.R. 6778, the Parkway Safety and Reinvestment Act (Beyer)

H.R. 7618, the American Battlefield Protection Program Amendments Act of 2026 (Kiggans)

H.R. 7951, the Long-Term Good Neighbor Authority Act (Valadao)

H.R. 7979, the Public Lands Access Restoration Act (Crank)

Rules

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

On Tuesday, March 24, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

H.R. 8029, the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act (Ciscomani)

H. Res. 1128, Expressing the support of the House of Representatives for the Department of Homeland Security (Mackenzie)

H.R. 7084, the Defending American Property Abroad Act of 2026 (Pfluger)

H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act of 2026 (McGuire)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing called "The Future of Low Earth Orbit: From the ISS to Commercial Platforms."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Beneath the Waves: The Science and Technology of Deep-Sea Mining."

Small Business

Veterans Affairs

H.R. 6654, the Veterans Affairs Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act (Mace)

H.R. 7280, the Veteran DATA Act (Budzinski)

H.R. 7319, the VA Bonus and Relocation Recovery Act (Self)

H.R. 7683, the VA Fiscal Management Modernization Act (Bergman)

On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Defending Main Street: Combating CCP Threats to America’s Small Businesses."On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing called "Kitchen Table Issues: Lowering Costs for Veteran Families Through the VA Home Loan Program."

On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold a markup on the following bills:

H.R. 1004, the Love Lives on Act of 2025 (Hudson)

H.R. 2164, the Dayton National Cemetery Expansion Act of 2025 (Turner)

H.R. 5339, the Susan E. Lukas 9/11 Servicemember Fairness Act (Allen)

H.R. 5723, the FRAUD in VA Disability Exam Act (Takano)

H.R. 6698, the Board of Veterans Appeals Annual Report Transparency Act of 2025 (Self)

H.R. 6943, the Veterans Burial Allowance and Reimbursement Act of 2026 (Evans)

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