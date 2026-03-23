Committee Cliff Notes: Week of March 23, 2026
Appropriations
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Office of Personnel Management."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Quality of Life in the Military."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "National Weather Service."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "The Government Accountability Office’s Assessment of the Federal Buildings Fund."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a hearingcalled "Member Day."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Advancing Permanency in Child Welfare: Leveraging Federal Funding for Adoption Programs."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
Armed Services
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "National Security Space Programs and Activities."
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel will hold a hearingcalled "Changes at Military Treatment Facilities and the Effects on Military Readiness and Beneficiary Access."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Information Technology Posture of the Department of Defense."
Budget
On Thursday, March 26, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearingcalled "The Best Metric to Reverse the Curse: A 3% Deficit-to-GDP Path to Fiscal Sustainability."
Education & Workforce
On Thursday, March 26, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Universities Under Siege: Foreign Espionage, Stolen Innovation, and the National Security Threat."
Energy & Commerce
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "The Telecommunications Act of 1996: 30 Years Later."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Policies to Protect Our Communities From Illicit Drug Threats."
Financial Services
On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Tokenization and the Future of Securities: Modernizing Our Capital Markets."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a hearing called "Innovation at the Speed of Markets: How Regulators Keep Pace with Technology."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearingcalled "Mitigation and Multiple Loss Properties: Factors Influencing the High Cost of Flooding."
Foreign Affairs
On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Securing the Future: Arms Control and International Security for the Modern Age."
On Thursday, March 26, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:
- H.R. 7654, the Advance Global Health Act (Lawler)
- H.R. 7642, the Generating Utility through International Disaster Expertise (GUIDE) Act (Kim)
- H.R. 7641, the Transparency in Foreign Assistance Act (Lawler)
- H.R. 7633, the American Assistance Visibility Act (Shreve)
- H.Res. 971, Condemning the coercive actions of the People’s Republic of China against Japan in response to statements regarding Taiwan and reaffirming the United States commitment to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region (Kim)
- H.R. 1744, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Smith)
- H.R. 3447, the Chip Security Act (Huizenga)
- H.R. 7669, the Rejecting the Erasure of Afghan Women and Girls Act (Kamlager-Dove)
- H.R. 7616, the Transatlantic Academic Security and Risk Mitigation Act (Jackson)
- H.R. 6428, To require the Secretary of State to submit a report on participation in educational and cultural exchange programs (Bera)
- H.R. 7058, the Foreign Adversary AI Risk Assessment and Diplomacy Act (Baumgartner)
- H.R. 7653, the Biodefense Diplomacy Enhancement Act (Self)
- H.R. 6196, the Locally Led Development and Humanitarian Response Act (Jacobs)
- H.R. 7632, the Strategic Hybrid Activities Defense and Operations for the West (SHADOW) Act (Self)
- H.R. 2504, the U.S.-European Nuclear Energy Cooperation Act of 2025 (Keating)
- H.R. 7649, the Humanitarian Theft Enforcement Act (McCormick)
- H.R. 7605, the African Development Foundation Termination Act of 2026 (Burchett)
- H.R. 7630, the Republic of Georgia Sovereignty Act (Perry)
- H.R. 7675, the Securing Partner Supply Chains Act (Castro)
- H.R. 7674, the Venezuela Democratic Transition Strategy Act (Moskowitz)
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "Funding Lapse and Security Gaps: Assessing the Harmful Impacts of the DHS Shutdown on Americans."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing called "Arctic Security in an Era of Global Competition: Safeguarding U.S. Interests in Frigid Waters."
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
On Tuesday, March 24, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold committee business to "Consider: 1) Amendment to Committee Rules; 2) Release of Committee Transcripts."
Judiciary
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 1555, the Bureau of Land Management Mineral Spacing Act (Bice)
- H.R. 5639, the Co-Location Energy Act (Kennedy)
- H.R. 7831, the License to Drill Act (Kennedy)
- H.R. 7872, To amend the Mineral Leasing Act to provide for the payment of bonus payments of certain coal leases issued under that act (Hageman)
- H.R. 7882, To provide for the leasing of certain deposits of minerals located within the City of Carlsbad, New Mexico (Stauber)
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 5694, the Alaska’s Right To Ivory Sales and Tradition (ARTIST) Act (Begich)
- H.R. 6893, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Advancement for Training, Education, Restoration, and Science (WATERS) Act (Scott)
- H.R. 7250, To reauthorize the Fort Peck Reservation Rural Water System Act of 2000 (Downing)
- H.R. 7889, the Advancing Water Research and Collaboration (AWRC) Act of 2025 (Wittman)
- H.R. 6778, the Parkway Safety and Reinvestment Act (Beyer)
- H.R. 7618, the American Battlefield Protection Program Amendments Act of 2026 (Kiggans)
- H.R. 7951, the Long-Term Good Neighbor Authority Act (Valadao)
- H.R. 7979, the Public Lands Access Restoration Act (Crank)
Rules
On Tuesday, March 24, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:
- H.R. 8029, the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act (Ciscomani)
- H. Res. 1128, Expressing the support of the House of Representatives for the Department of Homeland Security (Mackenzie)
- H.R. 7084, the Defending American Property Abroad Act of 2026 (Pfluger)
- H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act of 2026 (McGuire)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing called "The Future of Low Earth Orbit: From the ISS to Commercial Platforms."
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Beneath the Waves: The Science and Technology of Deep-Sea Mining."
Small Business
On Wednesday, March 25, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Defending Main Street: Combating CCP Threats to America’s Small Businesses."
Veterans Affairs
On Wednesday, March 25, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 6654, the Veterans Affairs Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act (Mace)
- H.R. 7280, the Veteran DATA Act (Budzinski)
- H.R. 7319, the VA Bonus and Relocation Recovery Act (Self)
- H.R. 7683, the VA Fiscal Management Modernization Act (Bergman)
On Thursday, March 26, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold a markup on the following bills:
- H.R. 1004, the Love Lives on Act of 2025 (Hudson)
- H.R. 2164, the Dayton National Cemetery Expansion Act of 2025 (Turner)
- H.R. 5339, the Susan E. Lukas 9/11 Servicemember Fairness Act (Allen)
- H.R. 5723, the FRAUD in VA Disability Exam Act (Takano)
- H.R. 6698, the Board of Veterans Appeals Annual Report Transparency Act of 2025 (Self)
- H.R. 6943, the Veterans Burial Allowance and Reimbursement Act of 2026 (Evans)
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