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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market 2026 bridging AI with low-latency environments

Expected to grow to $63.59 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market to surpass $65 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $302 billion by 2030, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing to represent around 22% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure, widespread adoption of IoT devices across industrial and enterprise environments, significant investments by hyperscale cloud providers and semiconductor companies, strong presence of leading AI software and hardware innovators, increasing demand for real-time data processing, low-latency analytics, and secure decentralized computing across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market in 2030. valued at $20 billion, The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the strong presence of advanced AI research institutions and innovation hubs, increasing adoption of edge AI solutions in defense and aerospace applications, growing deployment of AI-enabled edge platforms in autonomous mobility and robotics systems, rising enterprise demand for intelligent edge devices supporting predictive maintenance and operational optimization, and expanding venture capital investments supporting startups developing next-generation edge AI technologies across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market In 2030?

The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market segmented by component, accounting for 49% or $31 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the rising deployment of AI-optimized processors, GPUs, TPUs, and specialized edge AI chips across industrial and enterprise applications, increasing adoption of smart cameras, edge servers, gateways, and embedded systems for real-time data processing, rapid expansion of 5G-enabled edge infrastructure, growing investments by semiconductor manufacturers in low-power, high-performance AI accelerators, and escalating demand for on-device analytics to reduce latency, bandwidth consumption, and cloud dependency across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, retail, and smart cities.

The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market is segmented by application into industrial internet of things (IIoT), remote monitoring, content delivery, video analytics, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and other applications.

The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market is segmented by industry vertical into automotive, healthcare, chemicals, oil and gas, manufacturing and robotics, public infrastructure, transportation and logistics, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market leading up to 2030 is 21%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape decentralized computing architectures, intelligent device ecosystems, low-latency analytics frameworks, and real-time data processing strategies across enterprise and industrial environments.

Rising Demand for Real-Time Processing & Low-Latency AI Applications - The rising demand for real-time processing & low-latency AI applications is expected to become a key growth driver for the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market by 2030. The increasing demand for real-time data processing and low-latency analytics acts as a primary growth driver for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market, as enterprises require immediate insights for mission-critical applications. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities depend on rapid decision-making capabilities that centralized cloud systems cannot always deliver due to latency constraints. AI edge computing enables data processing closer to the source, reducing bandwidth usage and improving response time. As digital transformation accelerates and IoT device penetration rises globally, demand for decentralized AI processing continues to expand significantly. As a result, the rising demand for real-time processing & low-latency AI applications is anticipated to contribute to 3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices Across Industries - The growing adoption of IoT and connected devices across industries is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market by 2030. The rapid proliferation of IoT devices and connected infrastructure strongly drives the AI edge computing market, as billions of sensors and smart devices generate massive volumes of data at the network edge. Processing this data locally minimizes network congestion and optimizes bandwidth utilization while ensuring faster insights. Smart factories, connected healthcare systems, retail analytics, and energy grids increasingly integrate AI-enabled edge devices to enhance operational efficiency. As IoT ecosystems mature across developed and emerging economies, the integration of AI at the edge becomes a strategic necessity. Consequently, the growing adoption of IoT and connected devices across industries is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements in Edge AI Hardware and AI Accelerators - The technological advancements in edge AI hardware and AI accelerators are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market by 2030. Advancements in edge AI hardware, including specialized AI chips, GPUs, NPUs, and low-power processors, significantly accelerate market growth. Semiconductor innovations enable efficient on-device AI model execution with reduced power consumption and improved computational performance. Companies are investing heavily in AI accelerators optimized for edge workloads, supporting applications such as computer vision, predictive maintenance, and autonomous systems. As hardware costs gradually decline and performance improves, deployment across industrial and commercial sectors is expected to expand steadily. Therefore, the technological advancements in edge AI hardware and AI accelerators are projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $39 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid expansion of edge-enabled IoT ecosystems, accelerating 5G and private network deployments, increasing enterprise demand for real-time AI-driven analytics and low-latency decision-making, and rising investments in decentralized and secure computing architectures. This surge reflects the growing need for on-device intelligence, enhanced cybersecurity resilience, bandwidth optimization, and scalable AI infrastructure to support autonomous systems, smart manufacturing, connected healthcare, intelligent retail, and smart city applications, fuelling transformative growth across the broader digital and industrial automation landscape.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $19 billion, software market by $12 billion, and the services market by $8 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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