edge data center market growth report global edge data center market edge data center industry report

The Business Research Company's Edge Data Center Market 2026 enabling real-time data processing closer to users, reaching $47.19 billion

Expected to grow to $57 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Edge Data Center market to surpass $47 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Data Center market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $507 billion by 2030, with Edge Data Center to represent around 9% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $14,985 billion by 2030, the Edge Data Center market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Edge Data Center Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the edge data center market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of 5G and IoT infrastructure, rising demand for low-latency data processing and high-performance computing, expansion of hyperscale cloud services, growing adoption of AI and machine learning applications at the network edge, and strategic investments by leading technology and telecom companies to build distributed data center networks across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Edge Data Center Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the edge data center market in 2030, valued at $15 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the strong presence of major cloud and digital infrastructure companies, increasing investments in micro data centers and modular edge facilities, growing enterprise demand for distributed computing architectures, rising adoption of edge data centers across autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation, and government initiatives supporting advanced digital infrastructure and next-generation connectivity across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Edge Data Center Market In 2030?

The edge data center market is segmented by component into solution, and service. The solution market will be the largest segment of the edge data center market segmented by component, accounting for 64% or $36 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by the rising deployment of edge computing infrastructure, increasing demand for low-latency data processing, adoption of AI and IoT-enabled solutions, expansion of micro and modular data centers, growing enterprise investment in hybrid cloud architectures, and technological advancements in networking and server optimization.

The edge data center market is segmented by product type into general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and other product types.

The edge data center market is segmented by data center size into micro data centers, hyperscale or enterprise data center, and other data center sizes.

The edge data center market is segmented by application into banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication and IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Edge Data Center Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the edge data center market leading up to 2030 is 23%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Edge Data Center Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global edge data center market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital infrastructure deployment, latency-sensitive computing, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global IT and telecommunications ecosystems.

Rapid Growth of IoT, 5G Networks, and Latency-Sensitive Applications - The rapid growth of IoT, 5G networks, and latency-sensitive applications is expected to become a key growth driver for the edge data center market by 2030. The exponential rise of IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, AR/VR applications, smart manufacturing, and connected smart city infrastructure is creating unprecedented demand for edge data centers capable of low-latency data processing. With the global deployment of 5G networks, applications requiring near real-time processing—such as industrial automation, telemedicine, gaming, and autonomous mobility—cannot rely solely on centralized cloud infrastructure due to latency and bandwidth limitations. Edge data centers positioned close to end-users allow faster response times, reduced network congestion, and improved quality of service, enabling seamless operation of latency-critical applications. The proliferation of smart devices and connected sensors is expected to drive continued investment in geographically distributed edge facilities, making this trend the primary structural growth driver for the market. As a result, the rapid growth of IoT, 5G networks, and latency-sensitive applications is anticipated to contribute to 2.90% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Enterprise Digital Transformation and Distributed Computing Needs - The increasing enterprise digital transformation and distributed computing needs is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the edge data center market by 2030. Enterprises across sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, BFSI, and logistics are undergoing large-scale digital transformation, adopting hybrid cloud architectures and distributed computing strategies to remain competitive. Edge data centers help organizations process data locally, improve operational efficiency, and enhance real-time decision-making while reducing dependency on centralized cloud environments. AI-enabled analytics, high-performance computing, and real-time monitoring applications are driving demand for on-site processing capabilities. Additionally, edge facilities enable businesses to optimize bandwidth usage, reduce network latency, and support mission-critical applications, making distributed computing requirements a significant driver of edge data center adoption across industries. Consequently, the increasing enterprise digital transformation and distributed computing needs is projected to contribute to around 2.60% annual growth in the market.

Stringent Data Privacy, Sovereignty Regulations, and Regional Compliance Requirements - The stringent data privacy, sovereignty regulations, and regional compliance requirements is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the edge data center market by 2030. Governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are increasingly enforcing data localization, privacy, and security mandates, compelling organizations to store and process sensitive information close to its origin. Edge data centers allow businesses to comply with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and other regional regulations while maintaining high-performance computing capabilities. Industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and government require localized processing to meet regulatory standards and avoid penalties. Moreover, the edge enables organizations to ensure data security, improve auditability, and provide faster access to sensitive data, making regulatory compliance and governance a critical supporting growth driver for the market. Therefore, the stringent data privacy, sovereignty regulations, and regional compliance requirements is projected to contribute to approximately 1.80% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Edge Data Center Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution market, and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $41 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in edge computing infrastructure, rising demand for low-latency data processing, growing adoption of AI and IoT-enabled solutions, expansion of modular and micro data centers, and continuous advancements in networking, server, and storage optimization technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing real-time data accessibility, and supporting enterprise digital transformation initiatives, fuelling transformative growth within the broader cloud and IT infrastructure ecosystem.

The solution market is projected to grow by $26 billion, and the service market by $15 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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