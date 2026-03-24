Cloud Data Center Market 2026 scaling rapidly with enterprise cloud migration

Cloud Data Center Market Report 2026_Segments Cloud Data Center Market Report 2026__Drivers Cloud Data Center Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Cloud Data Center Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cloud Data Center market to surpass $60 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $949 billion by 2030, with Cloud Data Center to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Cloud Data Center market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Data Center Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cloud data center market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing enterprise cloud adoption, growing demand for high-performance computing and scalable storage solutions, expansion of hyperscale data centers, strong investments in renewable energy-powered facilities, and robust network infrastructure supporting low-latency and secure cloud services across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Data Center Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud data center market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the strong presence of leading cloud service providers and hyperscale technology companies, rising investments in AI-driven data processing infrastructure, increasing development of advanced semiconductor and GPU-based computing clusters, expanding demand from digital platforms and streaming services, and supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging domestic data localization and secure digital infrastructure development across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cloud Data Center Market In 2030?

The cloud data center market is segmented by service model into infrastructure as a service model, platform as a service-model, and software as a service-model. The infrastructure as a service model market will be the largest segment of the cloud data center market segmented by service model, accounting for 53% or $31 billion of the total in 2030. The infrastructure as a service model market will be supported by the increasing demand for scalable and flexible IT infrastructure, growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, rising enterprise reliance on virtualized computing resources, continuous advancements in high-performance storage and networking solutions, and expanding investments in secure and energy-efficient data center facilities.

The cloud data center market is segmented by deployment model into public, private, and hybrid.

The cloud data center market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

The cloud data center market is segmented by end-users into banking, financial services and insurance (bfsi), colocation, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology (it) and telecommunication, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Data Center Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud data center market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Data Center Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud data center market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise IT infrastructure architectures, hyperscale computing capacity expansion, distributed cloud and edge computing networks, and data processing capabilities across global digital, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing ecosystems.

Rapid Growth Of Cloud Computing And Enterprise Digital Transformation - The rapid growth of cloud computing and enterprise digital transformation is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud data center market by 2030. The increasing adoption of cloud computing across enterprises is a major factor supporting the expansion of the cloud data center market. Organizations are shifting workloads from conventional on-premise infrastructure to cloud platforms to enhance scalability, operational flexibility, and cost efficiency. This transition is driving strong demand for hyperscale cloud data centers capable of supporting extensive computing and storage requirements. As companies continue to advance digital transformation strategies, the need for resilient and scalable cloud infrastructure is expected to grow significantly. As a result, the rapid growth of cloud computing and enterprise digital transformation is anticipated to contribute to 3.4% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, And High-Performance Computing Workloads - The expansion of artificial intelligence, big data, and high-performance computing workloads is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the growth of the cloud data center market by 2030. The rapid advancement of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics is generating substantial demand for high-performance cloud data center infrastructure. AI model training and real-time analytics require considerable processing power, extensive storage capacity, and low-latency networking environments. Cloud data centers provide the necessary computational resources to support these workloads while allowing organizations to scale infrastructure dynamically. As AI adoption continues to accelerate across industries, demand for specialized GPU-enabled data centers is expected to increase. Consequently, the expansion of artificial intelligence, big data, and high-performance computing workloads is projected to contribute around 3.1% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Edge Computing And Low-Latency Cloud Infrastructure - The rising demand for edge computing and low-latency cloud infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud data center market by 2030. The growing adoption of IoT devices, autonomous technologies, and real-time digital services is accelerating the need for edge computing infrastructure. Edge-enabled cloud data centers enable data processing closer to end users, reducing latency and improving overall application performance. Industries including autonomous transportation, smart cities, and industrial automation increasingly depend on distributed cloud infrastructure to process large volumes of data efficiently. This trend is expanding the global presence and network coverage of cloud data center facilities. Therefore, the rising demand for edge computing and low-latency cloud infrastructure is projected to contribute approximately 2.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Data Center Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the infrastructure as a service model market, the platform as a service-model market, and the software as a service-model market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $28 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by enterprises, rising demand for flexible and scalable IT infrastructure, growing reliance on virtualized computing and storage resources, advancements in cybersecurity and compliance frameworks, and continuous investments in high-performance, energy-efficient data center technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing operational efficiency, supporting digital transformation initiatives, and enabling agile and secure IT environments across industries.

The infrastructure as a service model market is projected to grow by $15 billion, platform as a service-model market by $7 billion, and the software as a service-model market by $6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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