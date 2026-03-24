Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market 2026 streamlining IT operations through cloud-native tools

Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Report 2026_Segments Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Report 2026_Drivers Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cloud IT service management (ITSM) market to surpass $23 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $949 billion by 2030, with cloud IT service management (ITSM) to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid digital transformation initiatives across enterprises, increasing adoption of cloud-based IT infrastructure, government support for smart city and digital economy projects, growing demand for automated IT service management solutions, and expanding presence of global and regional IT service providers across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of AI-driven IT operations platforms, strong demand for enterprise workflow automation and digital employee experience tools, growing deployment of ITSM platforms across large financial and healthcare institutions, rising integration of ITSM with DevOps and IT operations management (ITOM) frameworks, and continuous innovation by domestic enterprise software companies developing next-generation service management solutions.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030?

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by component into solutions, and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market segmented by component, accounting for 65% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the increasing adoption of AI-driven ITSM platforms, growing demand for automated incident and change management tools, integration of cloud-native solutions with enterprise IT infrastructure, rising need for enhanced service efficiency and user experience, and continuous investment by organizations in digital transformation and IT process optimization.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by deployment mode into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES), and large enterprises.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by application into incident and problem management, change and release management, configuration and asset management, information technology operations management, service level management, and other applications.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by industry vertical into information technology and telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and other verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise IT operations, service delivery frameworks, cloud adoption strategies, and digital transformation initiatives across global business ecosystems.

Accelerated Digital Transformation and Enterprise Cloud Adoption - The accelerated digital transformation and enterprise cloud adoption is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market by 2030. Enterprises are rapidly shifting from traditional IT infrastructure to cloud-based ITSM platforms to streamline service delivery, enhance operational efficiency, and enable remote workforce management. Cloud ITSM enables automated incident management, workflow orchestration, real-time monitoring, and improved IT resource utilization, which reduces downtime and increases service quality. The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors is significantly driving demand for scalable, cloud-based ITSM solutions. As a result, the accelerated digital transformation and enterprise cloud adoption is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Need for Automated Service Management and AI-Driven IT Operations - The rising need for automated service management and AI-driven IT operations is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation within ITSM platforms to proactively detect issues, optimize ticket resolution, and enhance service desk productivity. Predictive analytics, AI chatbots, and intelligent workflow management reduce manual intervention, improve response times, and support business continuity. The continuous push for IT process standardization, efficiency, and SLA compliance is accelerating adoption of AI-driven cloud ITSM solutions across enterprises globally. Consequently, the rising need for automated service management and AI-driven IT operations is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Focus on Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Governance in IT Operations - The increasing focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and governance in IT operations is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market by 2030. Growing cybersecurity threats and stringent regulatory requirements around data privacy, IT governance, and audit compliance are fueling the need for secure, cloud-based ITSM platforms. Cloud ITSM solutions provide role-based access control, audit trails, real-time compliance monitoring, and incident reporting, enabling enterprises to meet standards such as GDPR, ISO 27001, and SOC 2. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing ITSM adoption to ensure both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, making security and governance a critical market driver. Therefore, the increasing focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and governance in IT operations is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered ITSM solutions, growing demand for cloud-based service management platforms, rising need for automated workflow and incident management, and expansion of managed IT services to improve operational efficiency. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing IT service delivery, optimizing organizational processes, and supporting scalable, resilient, and efficient enterprise IT operations.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $8 billion, and the services market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid digital transformation initiatives across enterprises, increasing adoption of cloud-based IT infrastructure, government support for smart city and digital economy projects, growing demand for automated IT service management solutions, and expanding presence of global and regional IT service providers across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of AI-driven IT operations platforms, strong demand for enterprise workflow automation and digital employee experience tools, growing deployment of ITSM platforms across large financial and healthcare institutions, rising integration of ITSM with DevOps and IT operations management (ITOM) frameworks, and continuous innovation by domestic enterprise software companies developing next-generation service management solutions.

Request A Free Sample Of The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16018&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030?

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by component into solutions, and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market segmented by component, accounting for 65% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the increasing adoption of AI-driven ITSM platforms, growing demand for automated incident and change management tools, integration of cloud-native solutions with enterprise IT infrastructure, rising need for enhanced service efficiency and user experience, and continuous investment by organizations in digital transformation and IT process optimization.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by deployment mode into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES), and large enterprises.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by application into incident and problem management, change and release management, configuration and asset management, information technology operations management, service level management, and other applications.

The cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is segmented by industry vertical into information technology and telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and other verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise IT operations, service delivery frameworks, cloud adoption strategies, and digital transformation initiatives across global business ecosystems.

Accelerated Digital Transformation and Enterprise Cloud Adoption - The accelerated digital transformation and enterprise cloud adoption is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market by 2030. Enterprises are rapidly shifting from traditional IT infrastructure to cloud-based ITSM platforms to streamline service delivery, enhance operational efficiency, and enable remote workforce management. Cloud ITSM enables automated incident management, workflow orchestration, real-time monitoring, and improved IT resource utilization, which reduces downtime and increases service quality. The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors is significantly driving demand for scalable, cloud-based ITSM solutions. As a result, the accelerated digital transformation and enterprise cloud adoption is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Need for Automated Service Management and AI-Driven IT Operations - The rising need for automated service management and AI-driven IT operations is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation within ITSM platforms to proactively detect issues, optimize ticket resolution, and enhance service desk productivity. Predictive analytics, AI chatbots, and intelligent workflow management reduce manual intervention, improve response times, and support business continuity. The continuous push for IT process standardization, efficiency, and SLA compliance is accelerating adoption of AI-driven cloud ITSM solutions across enterprises globally. Consequently, the rising need for automated service management and AI-driven IT operations is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Focus on Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Governance in IT Operations - The increasing focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and governance in IT operations is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud IT service management (ITSM) market by 2030. Growing cybersecurity threats and stringent regulatory requirements around data privacy, IT governance, and audit compliance are fueling the need for secure, cloud-based ITSM platforms. Cloud ITSM solutions provide role-based access control, audit trails, real-time compliance monitoring, and incident reporting, enabling enterprises to meet standards such as GDPR, ISO 27001, and SOC 2. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing ITSM adoption to ensure both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, making security and governance a critical market driver. Therefore, the increasing focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and governance in IT operations is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud IT service management (ITSM) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market

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