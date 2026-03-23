Lyzr AI Announces LyzrGPT, a Private Multi-Model Interface Designed for Enterprise AI Control

Lyzr launches LyzrGPT

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI , announced the launch of LyzrGPT , a private, multi-model interface built to give enterprises greater control over how artificial intelligence is deployed and used across their organizations. The product is designed to move beyond traditional chat-based interactions and act as a centralized interface for managing models, workflows, and AI-driven agents within a secure environment.As enterprises continue to adopt AI, many face challenges related to cost management, data privacy, and the limitations of single-model systems. While solutions such as ChatGPT Enterprise have enabled broader organizational access to AI, gaps remain in optimizing model usage across varied workloads. LyzrGPT addresses these issues by introducing a system that routes queries intelligently across multiple models, enabling organizations to balance performance and cost based on the nature of each request.A Centralized Interface for Enterprise AI OperationsAt the core of LyzrGPT is an intelligent routing mechanism that evaluates incoming queries and assigns them to the most appropriate model. This approach helps reduce unnecessary reliance on high-cost models for routine tasks, while preserving access to more advanced models when required. The system supports both proprietary and open-source models, allowing organizations to integrate options such as locally hosted large language models for sensitive workloads. LyzrGPT also introduces a shift in how users interact with AI within the enterprise. Rather than relying solely on conversational prompts, the interface allows employees to invoke specialized agents designed for specific business functions. These agents can be configured to handle tasks across departments such as human resources, procurement, and executive reporting, enabling more structured and repeatable workflows.A key focus of the platform is data sovereignty. LyzrGPT is designed to operate within an organization’s own infrastructure, ensuring that data remains within defined boundaries and is not exposed to external training processes. This architecture supports enterprises with strict compliance and privacy requirements, particularly in industries where data handling policies are tightly regulated.Unlike per-seat licensing approaches followed by platforms such as ChatGPT Enterprise, LyzrGPT is offered under a consumption-based pricing model, allowing organizations to pay based on actual usage. This approach provides flexibility for teams scaling AI adoption across different functions without incurring fixed costs tied to user counts.According to Lyzr AI, the development of LyzrGPT was driven by the need for more specialized AI systems that align with real-world enterprise workflows. While platforms like ChatGPT Enterprise provide generalized capabilities for a wide range of use cases, many organizations require systems that offer greater precision, accountability, and control in high-stakes operational environments.With LyzrGPT, organizations can deploy a customized interface tailored to their internal processes, offering a more structured and context-aware alternative to solutions such as ChatGPT Enterprise. The product is now available for enterprises looking to establish a more controlled and adaptable foundation for AI integration.About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with true governance and security. The company’s open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while providing the architecture-level innovations that improve the probability of AI implementation success. Lyzr serves customers across banking, insurance, and enterprise consulting sectors.

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