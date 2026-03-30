Elite Dental Force Announces Benjamin Tuinei as Co-Founder
Nationally recognized dental insurance authority joins EDF leadership to build AI-powered infrastructure for dental billing and reimbursement.SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Dental Force Inc. (EDF), a pioneering AI-powered dental billing and insurance technology company, today
announced that Benjamin Tuinei has joined the company as Co-Founder. Tuinei, widely recognized as one of the nation's
foremost authorities on dental insurance strategy and PPO fee negotiation, brings nearly two decades of deep industry expertise to EDF's mission of revolutionizing dental eligibility, billing, and reimbursement through artificial
intelligence.
"Benjamin isn't just an advisor lending his name - he's the person who has spent 18 years in the trenches with dental
practices, fighting payer by payer, code by code, to help dentists get paid what they deserve," said Alvin Uta'i, Co-Founder and CEO of Elite Dental Force Inc. "Now, we're embedding that expertise directly into AI systems that can
serve every dental practice simultaneously. Having Benjamin as a co-founder means the intelligence behind our platform
isn't theoretical - it's battle-tested across thousands of practices and billions of dollars in negotiated revenue."
A Career Defined by Results
Benjamin Tuinei's career in dental insurance spans nearly two decades, during which he has personally worked with more
than 9,000 dentists and influenced over $5 billion in newly negotiated insurance revenue for dental practices
nationwide.
His journey began in 2007 at a 10-location group practice in Phoenix, Arizona, where he restructured a 12-person
billing department and improved collections from 65% to 98% — while simultaneously negotiating payer contracts that
increased annual insurance revenue by nearly $1 million for just 10 general dentists.
That early success launched a national career. By 2008, Tuinei was speaking at dental associations and conventions
across the country, sharing strategies that helped practices reclaim revenue lost to unfavorable PPO contracts and
opaque payer practices.
In 2009, he founded Optimum Dental Solutions, which was later acquired by Veritas Dental Resources, LLC in 2015, where
Tuinei serves as President and Managing Partner. Under his leadership, Veritas has become one of the most respected
names in dental PPO negotiation and insurance consulting.
Industry Recognition and Thought Leadership
Tuinei's expertise has been recognized across the dental industry through published work, national speaking
engagements, and media appearances. He is a published author in Decisions in Dentistry and Dental Economics, two of
the industry's most respected professional journals. He has been a featured speaker at DentalCon, state dental society
events, the RID Academy Summit, and dental study clubs nationwide for 18 consecutive years.
Tuinei is the Co-Founder and Co-Host of The Navigating Dental Insurance Podcast, a leading voice for dental
professionals seeking to understand and optimize their insurance strategies. In 2023, he co-founded Insurance
Untangled with Jordon Comstock and Naren Arulrajah, a platform dedicated to helping dentists reduce insurance
dependency.
He serves on the Board of Directors of The Dental Business School, Business Ownership Mentoring of America, and The
Dental Leadership Academy. He also holds advisory board positions with Utah Dental United and the Group Practice
SUMMIT.
From Manual Expertise to AI-Powered Scale
Elite Dental Force is building the AI infrastructure that transforms how dental practices handle eligibility
verification, claims processing, and insurance reimbursement. With over 100 dental offices already on its pre-launch
waitlist and growing, EDF is developing technology that automates and optimizes the workflows that have historically
required deep human expertise - the very expertise Tuinei has spent his career mastering and teaching. Tuinei's
appointment as Co-Founder also strengthens EDF's market position significantly. As an advisory board member of Utah
Dental United, a network of over 500 dental offices across Utah, Tuinei brings immediate access to a substantial base
of practices that stand to benefit directly from EDF's AI-powered platform.
"For nearly 20 years, I've helped dentists fight for fair reimbursement one practice at a time," said Benjamin Tuinei,
Co-Founder of Elite Dental Force Inc. "What Alvin and the team are building at Elite Dental Force is the opportunity
to take everything I've learned, every payer pattern, every negotiation strategy, every billing optimization — and
scale it through AI so that every dental practice can benefit, not just the ones who can afford a consultant. That's
why I'm not just advising, I'm building this."
Tuinei's role as Co-Founder encompasses insurance strategy, payer intelligence, carrier relationships, and direct
influence on the development of EDF's flagship EDiFi platform, including its Eligibility Intelligence and Revenue
Intelligence modules.
About Elite Dental Force Inc.
Elite Dental Force Inc. is an AI-powered dental technology company headquartered in Saratoga Springs, Utah. EDF is
building intelligent infrastructure for dental eligibility verification, billing optimization, and insurance
reimbursement, empowering dental practices to maximize revenue, reduce claim denials, and eliminate the complexity of
navigating an increasingly opaque insurance landscape. With over 100 offices on its pre-launch waitlist and growing,
EDF is poised to transform how the dental industry approaches insurance operations. For more information, visit
elitedentalforce.com.
About Veritas Dental Resources
Veritas Dental Resources, LLC is a nationally recognized dental insurance consulting firm specializing in PPO fee
negotiation, credentialing, and insurance administration. Founded by Benjamin Tuinei, Veritas has helped thousands of
dental practices across the United States optimize their insurance revenue and navigate complex payer relationships.
For more information, visit veritasdentalresources.com.
Alvin Uta'i
Elite Dental Force Inc.
+1 385-314-9227
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