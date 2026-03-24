Core Network Telecom Equipment Market Drivers and Trend Analysis by Application, Region & Segment Forecast to 2030

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The Business Research Company's Core Network Telecom Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $38.72 billion in 2025 to $41.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The core network telecom equipment market sector has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by increasing demand for advanced communication infrastructure. As technology evolves and connectivity needs grow, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Below is an overview of the market’s size, growth factors, regional outlook, and key drivers shaping its future.

Current and Projected Market Size of Core Network Telecom Equipment

The core network telecom equipment market growth has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $38.72 billion in 2025 to $41.39 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This expansion has been fueled by the rapid growth of mobile and fixed-line telecom networks, an increasing number of telecom subscribers, surging data traffic, widespread adoption of IP-based communications, heightened enterprise networking demands, and extensive deployment of 3G and 4G networks.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $54.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This forecast is supported by the rollout of 5G and next-generation mobile networks, growing interest in cloud-native core network solutions, broader use of AI-driven network management, increasing content delivery and data center interconnect applications, and an escalating need for secure and resilient telecom infrastructure. Emerging trends include the rising adoption of cloud-based core networks, a surge in network optimization and managed services, expanded deployments of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) cores, integration of advanced network security and analytics software, and a growing focus on on-premises and hybrid deployment models.

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Understanding Core Network Telecom Equipment and Its Function

Core network telecom equipment comprises the essential devices and systems responsible for processing, switching, and managing data and voice communications within a telecommunications network. These components ensure efficient and secure connections by linking various parts of the network and supporting multiple services simultaneously.

Key Drivers Propelling Growth in the Core Network Telecom Equipment Market

The escalating need for high-speed data connectivity stands out as a primary force behind the market’s expansion. High-speed connectivity refers to the ability to transmit vast amounts of data rapidly and reliably across networks with minimal latency. The surge in internet of things (IoT) devices contributes significantly to this trend, as these devices generate enormous data volumes that require fast and efficient transmission for applications like smart homes, industrial automation, and connected vehicles. Core network equipment plays a crucial role in enabling this connectivity by effectively managing, routing, and transmitting large data flows with low latency across the network backbone. For instance, in September 2025, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) reported the Government of Canada's plan to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve full nationwide coverage by 2030. Such initiatives highlight how rising demand for high-speed data supports growth in core network equipment.

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Regional Market Outlook with Focus on Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for core network telecom equipment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market’s evolving dynamics.

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