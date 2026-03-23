Elizabeth Sutton Collection Opens First New York City Store

Elizabeth Sutton Collection Logo Elizabeth Sutton, Rachel Lubow (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Rachel Donohue (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Elizabeth Sutton, Diane Johnston (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Andrew Simon)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist, designer, and entrepreneur Elizabeth Sutton celebrated the grand opening of her first New York City retail atelier, marking a milestone in a decade-long journey of building an independent creative business rooted in art, design, resilience, and reinvention.The Elizabeth Sutton Collection Atelier, located at 897 First Avenue, between East 50th and 51st streets in Manhattan, is designed as a hybrid concept, with a working art studio in the back and a curated retail boutique in the front. The space offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at Sutton’s creative world while serving as a destination for shopping fine art, photography, prints, rugs, fashion accessories, home décor gifts, and pieces from her growing dinnerware collection.A sixth-generation New Yorker, longtime Upper East Side resident, single mother, and self-taught artist, Sutton has built her brand through persistence, creative instinct, and a commitment to staying true to her values. The opening of the atelier represents the culmination of years of dedication to her craft and business, as well as a bold next chapter for a founder who has evolved from artist and designer into a multifaceted entrepreneur with an expanding lifestyle brand.The new store also marks the first time Sutton has entered into a business partnership within her brand. Her partner, Rachel Lubow, who previously owned and operated women’s fashion in Denver, Colorado who recently returned to New York, brings experience in buying, merchandising, and retail strategy, while also reflecting a strong spirit of women supporting women in business.Notable Attendees included: Elizabeth Sutton, Rachel Lubow, Shani Grosz, Albert Schmool, Deborah Edell. Diane Johnson, Tal Hacmon, Maor Sason, and Rachel Donohue.The grand opening reception included light bites by Copinette and complimentary drinks from UNA Vodka.“A decade into my journey in entrepreneurship of art and design, I officially feel like I’ve transitioned from hustle and grind into a phase of attract and expand,” said Sutton. “It feels incredible to have support in this partnership and to bring positive energy to the neighborhood through the beauty we are creating. I wouldn’t be here without my resolute faith in God and without the support of my dedicated team.”Sutton said the opening also reflects a defining turning point in her professional life. After standing firmly by her personal convictions, including her support for Israel, Sutton chose to invest more deeply in building her own product lines and retail vision rather than compromise her values. The launch of the atelier and her expanding home collection now stands as a statement of values-driven entrepreneurship and a platform for future growth.With the atelier now open, Sutton is looking ahead to the next phase of the business, including opportunities to attract aligned capital and early investors to help scale the brand.About Elizabeth Sutton:Elizabeth Sutton is a New York-based artist and designer whose decade-long journey has established her as a multifaceted force in the worlds of fine art, interiors, fashion, and lifestyle. Known for her signature fusion of vibrant color, bold composition, and emotional storytelling, Elizabeth’s style has evolved to include contemporary, transitional, traditional, photography, mixed media, watercolor, charcoal, and collage showcasing her ever-growing artistic range.For more information visit: www.elizabethsuttonhome.com and www.elizabethsuttoncollection.com IG: @elizabethsuttoncollection | F: ElizabethSuttonCollection | PIN: elizabeths4889

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