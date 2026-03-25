Knowi Launches Enterprise Data Agents Powered by Its Own AI, Not a Third-Party LLM

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20+ AI agents handle the full analytics workflow from a single prompt. Private AI, MCP server, 70+ data sources. No data warehouse required.

Every BI vendor is slapping an LLM on top and calling it AI. We built the AI into the platform. The data never leaves. Knowi is the enterprise data agent.” — Jay Gopalakrishnan, Founder & CEO, Knowi

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowi announced AI agents for its enterprise analytics platform - specialized agents that handle analytics workflows end-to-end, from connecting data sources to building dashboards to scheduling reports. The platform ships with 20+ purpose-built agents, an orchestrator and an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that lets AI tools like Claude interact with your BI stack.Private AI by design: While most BI tools adding AI features route your data through third-party LLMs - your queries, schemas, and results pass through external services to generate answers, Knowi takes a different approach. It runs its own AI infrastructure. Nothing gets sent to an external LLM. Enterprise access controls and row-level permissions are enforced throughout the agent workflow.For organizations that need full control, Knowi offers complete on-premises deployment - the platform, AI agents included, running on your infrastructure with your own models.SOC 2 Type II certified. HIPAA-compatible configurations available."Every BI vendor is slapping an LLM on top and calling it AI. We built the AI into the platform. The data never leaves. Knowi is the enterprise data agent: it connects your sources, builds your queries, creates your dashboards, and delivers your reports. And our agents are embeddable - your own AI applications can invoke them via SSO or API. We're not a dashboard you log into. We're the intelligence layer your entire AI stack runs on." - Jay Gopalakrishnan, Founder & CEO, KnowiHow it works: Users describe what they need in plain English - in Knowi's chat interface, in Slack, or in Microsoft Teams. The orchestrator breaks the request into steps and chains the right agents together. A user might say "connect to our Postgres, show me revenue by region for Q1, and email the report to the sales team every Monday" - and this request triggers a chain of agents - data connection, query generation, visualization, scheduling, delivery - without the user touching a configuration screen.Slack and Teams Integration: Knowi’s agents work inside Slack and Microsoft Teams. Ask a question in a channel, get a chart back. Set up alerts that post when KPIs move. Answers show up where the team already works, not behind a dashboard login.70+ Data Source and Document Connectors: Knowi connects to 70+ data sources including SQL databases, NoSQL systems (MongoDB, Cassandra, Couchbase), REST APIs, SaaS tools, and can ingest documents - PDFs, spreadsheets, Word files - for AI-powered search and analysis. Cross-join across any combination in a single query without ETL or a data warehouse.MCP Server: The MCP server exposes Knowi’s capabilities - querying, dashboarding, alerting, data delivery - as tools that any MCP-compatible AI client can call. Plug Knowi into Claude, custom agents, or internal AI workflows. Your BI platform becomes a tool in your AI stack, not a silo next to it.Embeddable Agent Workflows: Enterprise customers can embed Knowi’s agents directly into their own AI workflows. Through SSO integration and API access, a customer’s own agents can invoke Knowi agents to connect data sources, run queries, build visualizations, or trigger alerts - all within the customer’s security context and access controls. This means Knowi doesn’t just serve analysts through a UI - it becomes a composable data intelligence layer that any enterprise AI system can call on. Build a support agent that pulls live metrics, a planning agent that cross-references forecasts across databases, or a compliance agent that monitors data pipelines - all powered by Knowi’s agent infrastructure running inside your environment.Availability: AI agents are available now to all Knowi customers.About Knowi: Knowi is an analytics platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises across healthcare, telecom, defense, media, manufacturing, and more. It connects to over 70 data sources and document types, blends data without a warehouse, and delivers insights through AI-powered agents. SOC 2 Type II certified with HIPAA compliance and full on-premises deployment options. Learn more at knowi.com

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