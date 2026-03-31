New Marketplace Introduces Competitive Bidding for Microsoft 365 Licensing

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LicenseBids platform connects businesses purchasing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace subscriptions with Cloud Solution Providers through an RFQ marketplace

Microsoft is pushing SMBs toward the reseller channel while reducing the expertise that channel provides. LicenseBids gives buyers a way to let the market set the price.” — Steven Kelley, Founder, LicenseBids

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new online marketplace launching today aims to introduce competitive bidding into Microsoft licensing procurement. LicenseBids allows organizations purchasing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace subscriptions to request competing bids from Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) partners through an online request-for-quote (RFQ) platform designed to increase pricing transparency in the Microsoft partner ecosystem.The launch comes as many organizations reassess their Microsoft licensing strategies following recent price increases and changes to Microsoft's New Commerce Experience (NCE) purchasing model.A Marketplace Approach to Licensing ProcurementThe platform enables organizations seeking Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace subscriptions to submit RFQs and receive competing offers from qualified CSP partners. Companies can choose between two sourcing models: a blind bidding marketplace or concierge-managed sourcing supported by a licensing optimization advisor.Participating CSP partners can review RFQs from qualified buyers and submit competitive proposals, creating new opportunities to reach customers actively seeking licensing providers.The marketplace is designed to encourage competitive pricing while simplifying procurement for small and mid-sized businesses purchasing cloud productivity software. Registration and RFQ submission is free for verified business accounts during the platform's launch period."Microsoft is increasingly directing SMB customers toward the reseller ecosystem and away from direct purchasing relationships," said Steven Kelley, founder of LicenseBids. "We built this marketplace to give buyers a simple way to receive competitive bids from qualified CSP partners. For organizations that want additional guidance, we also offer concierge sourcing support with brokered interactions between short-listed bidders to help customers secure the best overall offer."Industry Collaboration and Licensing ExpertiseDirections on Microsoft, an independent Microsoft licensing advisory firm, is collaborating with LicenseBids to help ensure companies entering the marketplace have the knowledge needed to structure effective licensing requests."Microsoft licensing is complex, and organizations often need guidance to structure requests that accurately reflect their needs and comply with Microsoft Product Terms," said Jeff Parker, president of Directions on Microsoft. "Through our collaboration with LicenseBids, Directions on Microsoft will provide licensing guidance and training resources to help customers build well-informed RFQs and engage more effectively with CSP partners."Industry observers say the model could introduce greater transparency into the Microsoft partner ecosystem and help organizations manage costs following several recent Microsoft price increases."With Microsoft's new E7 bundle priced at $100 per user per month and regular price increases across the board, organizations deserve a market-discovered price for their licensing — not whatever a single reseller quotes them," Kelley said.The marketplace launches with an initial focus on Microsoft and Google subscription products, with plans to expand capabilities over time.Companies seeking licensing quotes can register and submit RFQs beginning April 1, 2026.For more information, visit the LicenseBids marketplace: www.licensebids.com About LicenseBidsLicenseBids is an online marketplace that connects organizations purchasing Microsoft and Google cloud subscriptions with qualified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) partners through a competitive request-for-quote (RFQ) process. The platform enables businesses to receive competing bids from multiple providers while offering optional concierge sourcing support and licensing guidance to help customers secure optimal pricing and terms.About the FounderSteven Kelley has spent nearly 40 years in hardware, data communications, and enterprise software, with a focus on Microsoft licensing optimization and advisory. He founded Software Licensing Advisors in 2012 and serves on the advisory staff at Directions on Microsoft, where he advises organizations on licensing strategy, compliance risk, and cost optimization.Media ContactSteven Kelleymedia@licensebids.com206.661.9584

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