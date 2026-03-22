RELEASE: UNDERSTANDING FLOOD INSURANCE COVERAGE AS STORMY WEATHER CONTINUES

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

SCOTT K. SAIKI

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

UNDERSTANDING FLOOD INSURANCE COVERAGE

AS STORMY WEATHER CONTINUES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2026

HONOLULU — With more severe weather in the forecast, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Insurance Division encourages residents to know what their policies cover so they can efficiently recover any losses after the storm passes.

Flood insurance is separate from homeowners insurance and generally not required unless the property is in a designated high-risk flood zone. As we saw with the last storm, however, flooding can occur outside of these areas, which is why all homeowners and renters are strongly encouraged to consider flood coverage.

A standard flood insurance policy normally helps cover physical damage caused by rising water, such as damage to the structure of the home (including foundation, walls, electrical and plumbing systems) and certain essential contents like appliances and personal belongings. However, coverage is subject to policy limits and exclusions, so items like landscaping, temporary housing costs and some high-value personal property may be limited or not covered.

For those who have experienced flood damage but do not carry flood insurance, individuals may look to federal disaster assistance programs, if a disaster declaration is made, or explore available local relief resources. More information on flood insurance is available at https://www.floodsmart.gov/.

If you do carry flood insurance and need to report damage to your home or vehicle, contact your insurance company or agent right away. Ask for your claim number and confirm any deadlines for filing or submitting documentation. You will need to take clear photos or videos of any damage and if safe, keep damaged items until the insurance adjuster has seen them. Avoid making permanent repairs until your insurer has approved them and keep receipts for all expenses including temporary repairs, hotel stays, meals and other related costs.

To help residents navigate the claims process, the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division has developed a Post-Disaster Insurance Claims Guide and instructional video on how to file an insurance claim. Consumers may also contact the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division at 1-844-808-DCCA (3222) or visit http://cca.hawaii.gov/ins for additional claim-filing tips, disaster recovery resources and assistance with insurance-related concerns.

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