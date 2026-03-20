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Three sentenced for facilitating computer access in North Korean sanctions evasion scheme

Three men have been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to their roles in a nationwide scheme that enabled North Korean workers to access U.S.-based computer networks.

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Three sentenced for facilitating computer access in North Korean sanctions evasion scheme

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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