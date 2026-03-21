NUJ condemns Israeli attacks on media workers in Lebanon

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Union of Journalists of Lebanon (UJL) in denouncing Israeli airstrikes that have killed and injured journalists in Lebanon.

On 18 March Lebanese journalist Mohammed Sherri was killed alongside his wife in an airstrike by Israeli forces on a residential building in Beirut. Sherri was a prominent news anchor and head of political programs for Al-Manar TV. His grandchildren and children - including his son Yasser Sherri, an editor for Aletejah TV - were also injured.

On the same day, British journalist Steve Sweeney and camera operator Ali Rida were injured by Israeli airstrikes while reporting on the bombings of al Qasmiya bridge in Beirut. Sweeney, a correspondent for RT and former Morning Star international editor, was wearing a press vest at the time. Freelance journalists and photographers Haitham Moussawi and Ali Hajo were also injured while reporting near Tyre in southern Lebanon.

The NUJ had expressed grave concern for the safety of journalists and other civilians following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes across the Middle East.

Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside and NUJ parliamentary group member, raised the issue of journalist safety in Westminster on 3 March. Johnson asked the UK government what action it had taken as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition to safeguard journalists in the Middle East and urged states around the world - including Israel - to allow media workers to do their job and for “journalists to be protected and not pay the price of war”.

The union’s parliamentary group has tabled an Early Day Motion, calling for a binding UN convention to protect journalists while highlighting the “unprecedented targeting and killing of journalists during the war on Gaza by Israeli forces.”

According to the IFJ, at least 235 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since 7 October 2023, with killings continuing despite the October 2025 ceasefire announcement. The NUJ parliamentary group is writing to the UK foreign minister to ask what action the UK government is taking to hold the Israeli government accountable for its persistent targeting of journalists.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and UJL in calling for Israel to be held accountable for its “flagrant” violation of international law” in its continued targeting of journalists.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“We hope those injured make a full recovery and send our deep condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those killed and hurt. We owe a collective debt to the media workers who are covering, questioning and analysing the unfolding war in the Middle East as well as all conflicts around the world. “Impunity must end. We urge the UK government to use its position as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition to exert global pressure on the Israeli government for its persistent targeting of journalists and support a new international convention requiring states to protect media workers in all circumstances and prosecute every crime.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We strongly condemn the killing of Mohammad Sherri and the continued targeting of journalists and civilians in Lebanon. Striking a residential building and killing a media professional in his home shows a complete disregard for international humanitarian law. We call for a swift, independent investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

The IFJ has issued safety advisories for journalists reporting on the war.

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