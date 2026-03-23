Targeted Construction Introduces The Targeted Experience, a Customer-Centric System for Transparency and Long-Term Trust

Completed roofing project showing a more complex residential roof and finished exterior Before and after of a residential exterior renovation including roofing, siding, and stone accents Completed residential roofing project showing a full roof replacement and finished exterior

A Western PA roofing company launches a structured system and subscription program to improve transparency and help homeowners plan for roof replacement.

Most roofing problems develop over time and go unnoticed until there’s already damage. The goal is to identify issues early so homeowners can plan ahead instead of reacting under pressure.” — Timothy Pommer, President of Targeted Construction Services

KITTANNING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Targeted Construction Services, a Western Pennsylvania roofing and exterior remodeling company, announced the launch of The Targeted Experience™, a standardized, customer-first system designed to improve transparency, consistency, and long-term homeowner protection across exterior construction projects.The system formalizes how projects are inspected, designed, financed, installed, and protected, addressing common homeowner frustrations such as unclear scopes, inconsistent communication, and uncertainty after project completion.“Most homeowners don’t want to become experts in roofing or remodeling — they want clarity, confidence, and accountability,” said Timothy Pommer, President of Targeted Construction. “The Targeted Experience™ was built to remove guesswork from the process and replace it with structure, documentation, and long-term responsibility.”The Targeted Experience™ is built around a five-step process that creates a clear and repeatable path from first contact through long-term ownership:1. Inspection & Discovery — Comprehensive evaluations supported by photos, measurements, and clear explanations2. Design & Visualization — Tools that allow homeowners to see materials, colors, and finished outcomes before work begins3. The Targeted Advantage™ — A free lifetime, non-prorated warranty covering labor, materials, and disposal on all shingle roof replacements4. Professional Project Execution — Clean, efficient installations led by trained crews5. Final Walkthrough & Documentation — Complete project records delivered at completionAs part of the system, Targeted Construction also integrates fast, straightforward financing options, allowing qualified homeowners to move forward with necessary exterior projects without delaying critical repairs. Financing is introduced during the design phase, ensuring costs and options are clearly understood upfront rather than presented as a last-minute decision.As a direct extension of The Targeted Experience™, the company also introduced Targeted Shield™ , a subscription-based program designed to help homeowners monitor the condition of their roof over time, and prepare proactively for future roof replacement Rather than focusing on post-installation coverage, Targeted Shield™ is built around early issue detection, condition tracking, and long-term planning — helping homeowners avoid unexpected leaks, interior damage, and emergency repairs caused by unnoticed deterioration.“Most roofing problems don’t start overnight — they develop over time and go unnoticed until there’s already damage,” Pommer explained. “Targeted Shield™ is about staying ahead of those issues so homeowners can plan properly instead of reacting under pressure.”Through routine inspections, documentation, and condition awareness, Targeted Shield™ provides homeowners with a clearer understanding of their roof’s lifespan and upcoming needs, allowing for more controlled decision-making and reduced financial surprises. This proactive approach reflects a growing demand among homeowners for predictability, transparency, and guidance when managing long-term property maintenance.The launch of The Targeted Experience™ and Targeted Shield™ reflects a broader shift within the home services industry toward professionalism, repeatability, and long-term accountability rather than one-time transactions.The system applies across Targeted Construction’s full range of exterior services, including roofing, siding, gutters, soffit, fascia, and exterior remodeling.For more information, visit www.TargetedConstructionLLC.com www.TargetedShield.com or call (724) 400-3090.About Targeted ConstructionTargeted Construction is an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor based in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, specializing in premium exterior remodeling services. Built on the principles of transparency, craftsmanship, and long-term homeowner protection, the company delivers consistent results through its proprietary Targeted Experience™ system.Media Contact:Targeted ConstructionPhone: (724) 400-3090Email: info@TargetedConstructionServices.com

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