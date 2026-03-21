While spring is a beautiful time of year, rampant pollen exacerbates allergy symptoms in many people and makes it difficult to enjoy the outdoors. Baylor College of Medicine allergist Dr. David Corry explains how to combat allergies safely.

Q: How does this year’s spring allergy season compare to past seasons?

A: This year’s allergy season is about the same – nothing unusual. Springtime is extremely heavy for tree pollen right now, especially oak. We see some sycamore, willow, ash and hackberry, but about 95% of it is oak, which is typical for this time of year.

Q: Does rain provide allergy relief?

A: Rain is a mixed blessing when it comes to allergies. We’ve experienced dry weather with a bunch of oak pollen sitting on the ground and on cars. Winds are high this time of year, and the wind picks up pollen and stirs it up, putting it in the air for you to breathe. On the good side, rain washes it out of the air and provides immediate relief for people suffering from allergies, but the downside of the rain is that it will make mold start growing again. If the rain does not flush all pollen off the streets and into the bayous while oak trees are still pollenating, it starts to cycle all over again. Rain also makes weeds and grass grow, and everything that can pollenate grows, exacerbating allergies.

Q: Why do antihistamine medications seem to stop working?

A: The severity of allergies is dependent on the level of allergens in the air. If you’re going to maintain control over allergies, then the amount of antihistamine you need to take needs to run a similar track. When pollen is low and causes allergies, you take one tablet a day, but when the levels are 10 times higher two weeks later and you take the same amount of antihistamine, it will not be as effective. You might need to take more than one tablet a day, which is higher than recommended doses – do this under the guidance of a physician.

People who think their antihistamine is not working could also be developing a different condition called sinusitis. Allergies are an inflammatory reaction to the pollen, which produces the runny nose. Sinusitis could have elements of allergic-type reactions, but this is an illness that in many people is a fungal infection that mimics allergies. This condition is much more serious and might require antibiotics or surgery to gain relief. Baylor allergists have pioneered research into the medical treatment of fungal sinusitis and are happy to help you with this often-difficult condition.

Q: What can you do to mitigate allergic reaction besides taking medications?

A: There are three medical approaches to treating allergies: oral antihistamines, intranasal antihistamines and internasal steroids. Nasal steroid sprays like fluticasone are helpful in treating allergies.

The eyes create plenty of tears that are flushing, but for those that feel their eyes are dry and might need more flushing, saline eyedrops will help to remove some pollens that get in the eye that irritate you. Medicated eyedrops can also help.

Understand your allergies and try to stay indoors. If you are outdoors doing yardwork, wear an N95 mask or another comfortable mask that has filtering ability to prevent pollen from getting into your nose. Wear goggles that exclude outside air from getting in the eyes.

If you are allergic to things in the home such as dust mites, dog and cat dander, mold or cockroaches, consider removing all carpeting and cloth furniture in the home and limiting exposure to pets you might be allergic to. Dust mites bury into cloth furniture and reproduce. Cover mattresses and pillows with mite covers that have a very tight weave – even if you have contamination with mites in your mattress or pillows, you will exclude them with these airtight covers. Change your pillows every two to three years. Regular cleaning of the house with a Hepa filter-containing vacuum is also crucial.

If these measures do not work, speak with an allergist about allergy shots.

Q: What time of day should I take allergy medication?

A: Most antihistamines sold today do not cause drowsiness for most people. Some might experience a drowsiness reaction, and that frequency gets higher as you take higher-than-recommended doses. If drowsiness is a problem, take antihistamines at night, otherwise, the time of day in which you take medication usually does not matter.

Q: Can you take allergy medicine daily, year-round?

A: I do not recommend it. Taking antihistamines chronically without interruption is a risk factor for onset of dementia. It is best to get off them and only take them when you really need them.

If medications are not working well, see an allergist to help you sort through immunotherapy and other treatment options.