IMPORTANT UPDATE: SNAP REPLACEMENT BENEFITS DEADLINE EXTENDED TO APRIL 2, 2026

Main, NEWS Posted on Mar 20, 2026 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 20, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is announcing an important update to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits deadline. DHS obtained approval from the federal Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to extend the deadline to submit applications for replacement benefits until April 2, 2026, for specific areas of the state impacted by prolonged power outages associated with the Kona Low weather event from March 13 – March 15, 2026.

SNAP replacement benefits allow eligible households to be reimbursed for food, purchased with SNAP benefits, that was destroyed. The replacement amount will be based on the value of food lost, not to exceed the total monthly SNAP benefit issued to the household.

The extended deadline for applications for replacement benefits applies only to the following areas below:

City and County of Honolulu (O ʻahu): Kāneʻohe (96744), Kailua (96734), Wahiawā (96786), Mililani (96789), and Honolulu (various ZIP codes)



Hawaiʻi County North Kona (96740), South Kona (96750 and 96704), Volcano (96795), Keaʻau (96749), Kurtistown (96760), Mountain View (96771), Kaʻū (96734), and Kohala (96734)



Maui County Upcountry (96790 and 96768) and Haʻikū (96708)



Kauai County Kalāheo (96741), Kīlauea (96754), Waimea (96796), Princeville (96722), Kōloa (96756) and Kapaʻa (96746)



The extension of the reporting deadline is only for households in the above ZIP codes. For households outside of those areas who experienced loss of food purchased with SNAP, the request for replacement benefits will need to be reported within 10 days of the loss.

SNAP participant households in the identified areas above who were impacted by the recent Kona Low event and power outages may apply by contacting any DHS Processing Center or by contacting the Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643. SNAP recipients must submit a signed written statement reporting food loss. The signed statement must include:

The name of the SNAP participant

An estimate of the value of food destroyed

A description of what occurred and when

Contact information for the SNAP participant

A sample written statement is available on the DHS website; however, recipients may submit their own signed written statement and are not required to use the sample form.

Once received, submissions will be reviewed and validated. Approved applicants will receive replacement benefits following the review process.

For more information, participants are encouraged to visit the DHS website or contact their nearest DHS Processing Center.

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Media Contact:

Kristen Takushi

Interim Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services

Email: [email protected]