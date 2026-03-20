Hikers Rescued on Mount Flume in Lincoln

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

March 20, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Thursday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 2:16 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of two hikers who were stuck near the top of the Flume Slide in Lincoln. At the time of the call, the two individuals explained that due to extremely icy trail conditions they were neither able to ascend nor descend the trail, explaining they were unable to move from their location. After speaking with the hikers, it was determined the only way to get the hikers down was to send rescuers with crampons, ropes, and harnesses to their location.

Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead along with Conservation Officers. Rescuers hiked up to the stranded hikers and arrived at 6:15 p.m. Using ropes, crampons, and harnesses, the rescue teams were able to lower the hikers to safety. After getting them to a safe location on the trail they were able to hike out. The hikers and rescuers safely made it back to the trailhead at 11:10 p.m.

The hikers were identified as Casey Cullinan, 30, of Warwick, RI, and William Becker, 30, of Hope Valley, RI. They were prepared for an overnight winter hike and camping but only had micro spikes and not crampons. The pair had already spent one night out camping. During the rescue, rescuers had to set up safety lines due to swollen brook crossings at numerous locations. This is just a reminder that with warmer temperatures and snow melting, crossing brooks and streams might not be possible.