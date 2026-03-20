Committee Cliff Notes: Week of March 16, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies held a hearing over four sessions called "American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness." These sessions allowed representatives from around 100 tribes and tribal organizations to testify on how Congress can best uphold our treaty and trust responsibilities with American Indians and Alaska Natives.



On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch held a budget hearing called "United States Capitol Police." The U.S. Capitol Police are charged with protecting Members of Congress, their staff, and the facilities that Congress operates out of. With increased threats to security in recent years, Appropriators discussed the upcoming funding needs of the Capitol Police to best protect our legislators.On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held an oversight hearing called "National Institutes of Health." American leadership in biomedical research is essential. Appropriators heard from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the Director of the National Institutes of Health, on their work to advance medical discoveries.

This week, the Subcommittees on Legislative Branch and Defense held “Member Day" hearings to hear from individual Members of Congress on the appropriations priorities for their districts. These hearings allow Members who are not appropriators to voice their priorities for the Committee.

On Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch held several budget hearings, titled "U.S. House of Representatives,” "Government Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office,” and “Architect of the Capitol." Funding for the Legislative Branch keeps the House running smoothly. These hearings allowed appropriators the chance to discuss upcoming funding needs for several offices that support the work of Congress.

Armed Services

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Armed Services held a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture & National Security Challenges in the Western Hemisphere." During this hearing, members heard from senior officials leading U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command regarding the United States’ military posture and the national security challenges in the Western Hemisphere.

In his opening statement, Chairman Mike Rogers (AL-03) said, “Under President Trump's leadership, we have finally achieved operational control of the southern border. Illegal crossings have dropped to the lowest levels on record, and violent criminals are being deported. Fentanyl trafficking into the United States is down more than 50 percent, overdose deaths are declining nationwide, and crime rates have plummeted, especially in cities where the National Guard is supporting law enforcement."



On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces held a hearing called "FY27 Strategic Forces Posture Hearing." During this hearing, members heard from senior officials leading U.S. Space Command, U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Northern Command on the programs, policies, and priorities associated with the United States Strategic Forces.

In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04) said, “Space plays a vital role in everything the joint force does, and it’s more apparent now than ever. GPS jamming has become a common occurrence in every recent conflict from Ukraine to now, as we've seen in Iran. How we fight and posture our space assets is central to the success of the mission, both abroad and in defense of the homeland."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Armed Services held a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in Europe." During this hearing, members heard from senior officials leading U.S. European Command on the United States’ military posture and priorities in Europe.

In his opening statement, Chairman Mike Rogers (AL-03) said, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, our Allies are beginning to step up. And their commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defense by 2035 shows they are serious about assuming greater responsibility for their own defense."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces held a hearing called "Posture and Readiness of the Mobility Enterprise." During this hearing, members heard from senior officials from U.S. Transportation Command and the Maritime Administration on the posture and readiness of the mobility enterprise.

In his opening statement, Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee Chairman Trent Kelly (MS-01) said, “The United States Transportation Command and Maritime Administration – TRANSCOM and MARAD – provide vital logistics capabilities to support our force projection and help overcome the tyranny of distance. It’s only getting harder to move and sustain our equipment and our people across these vast distances....We have to grow the Tanker Security Program fleet…recapitalize our organic sealift fleet…and address our aging strategic airlift, intra-theater airlift, and aerial refueling fleets."

A statement from Readiness Subcommittee Chairman Jack Bergman (MI-01) said, “We are in the midst of a readiness crisis. There is an urgent need to recapitalize our rapidly aging strategic sealift and tanker fleet, especially as China’s shipbuilding capacity dwarfs our own. This tyranny of distance is no longer just a geographical challenge; it is a tactical vulnerability that our adversaries intend to exploit through cyber-attacks, anti-access/area-denial systems, and kinetic disruption."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations held a hearing called "U.S. Special Operations Forces and Command – Challenges and Resource Priorities for FY27." During the hearing, members heard from senior officials from Special Operations Command on the priorities of Special Operations Forces and Command for Fiscal Year 2027.

In his opening statement, Chairman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) said, “Special operations continue to be our greatest hedge against strategic distraction, used to impose cost on our adversaries, reestablish deterrence, and provide the nation with a position of advantage should deterrence fail. We ask a lot of our Special Operations Forces, and the demands on and for them will only continue to grow."



Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Education & Workforce held a full committee markup on the following bills:

Energy & Commerce

These seven bills strengthen literacy instruction, protect students, crack down on student aid fraud, and safeguard workers’ retirement savings. Together, the bills reflect our commitment to transparency, accountability, and better outcomes for students, families, and workers.On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a hearing called "Strengthening Federal Workers’ Compensation Programs: Ensuring Integrity, Efficiency, and Access." This hearing examined how the Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs can better serve injured workers and their families through timely access to care, effective benefits delivery, and support for returning to work. It also looked at bipartisan, common-sense improvements to modernize these programs, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure they operate efficiently and responsibly for both workers and taxpayers.On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Energy held a hearing called "Winter Storm Fern Lessons: Supplying Reliable Power to Meet Peak Demand." This hearing focused on takeaways from Winter Storm Fern, highlighting the importance of having reliable and dispatchable power on hand to meet demand when the grid is put under strain.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing called "Protecting Patients and Safeguarding Taxpayer Dollars: The Role of CMS in Combatting Medicare and Medicaid Fraud." Members heard from CMS on methods they have implemented to not only recoup money from fraudsters, but methods they have implemented to detect fraud before it happens, to prevent taxpayer dollars from being wasted.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing called "Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: An Examination of the U.S. Provider Landscape." Members questioned witnesses on the roles providers can play in increasing access to affordable care for all Americans, specifically looking at the impacts of high consolidation and a lack of price transparency.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held a hearing called "Securing U.S. Leadership of Communications Technology." This hearing served as an opportunity to hear how Congress can help support U.S. communications policy on the world stage, including at the 2027 World Radiocommunications Conference. They also emphasized the importance of strong American leadership to ensure we remain the global leader in communications technology.



Financial Services

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee hearing called "Updating America’s Financial Privacy Framework for the 21st Century." The full Committee, chaired by Rep. French Hill (AR-02), continued its work on Federal consumer financial data privacy policy with an examination of Title V of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA). Members explored potential changes to modernize Title V of GLBA to ensure uniform, effective, and adaptable data privacy protections in today’s evolving consumer financial services landscape.

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions held a hearing called "Oversight of the Export-Import Bank." The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08), hosted the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of the United States President and Chairman John Jovanovic to conduct oversight over EXIM, whose authorization expires in December 2026. Members gained insight into how the Administration plans to use EXIM’s authorities as well as its legislative priorities for reauthorization.On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee hearing called "Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity: Revisiting the Treasury-Fed Accord." The task force, chaired by Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03), reviewed the purpose of the Treasury-Federal Reserve Accord of 1951 (Accord) and how this Accord became the standard approach in conducting modern central banking. Members also examined the economic impact of monetizing the debt and fiscal dominance, and if an updated Accord is warranted.On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a full committee hearing called "Reforming America’s Defense Sales." Members examined much-needed reforms to the U.S. Foreign Arms Sales process to streamline the process for fielding American technology to our allies. Chairman Mast underscored the critical role foreign arms sales serve in maintaining America’s edge on the battlefield, strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base and strengthening interoperability with allies.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee held a hearing called "Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in Foreign Assistance: Lessons Learned and Charting a Path Forward." Members examined reforms needed to the Foreign Service Act to ensure it meets the current demands faced by the State Department and Foreign Service Officers operating in challenging environments around the globe.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a full committee hearing called "Restoring Mission Focus at the State Department: Authority, Accountability, and the Role of the Foreign Service." Members examined steps needed to ensure appropriate guardrails are in place to ensure U.S. taxpayer dollars used for foreign assistance advance American interests.



Homeland Security

House Administration

H.R. 5891, the Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act (Steil)

H.R. 1329, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act (Malliotakis)

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection held a hearing called "DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics: Examining the National Security Risks of PRC Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Autonomous Technologies and Building a Secure U.S. Technology Base." Witnesses discussed how companies like DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics are rapidly developing and deploying advanced technologies and offered recommendations on how to mitigate risks to U.S. critical infrastructure, government networks, and sensitive industries. Witnesses emphasized the need to bolster U.S. competitiveness, secure supply chains, and invest into American technology and manufacturers.On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee markup on the following bills:Chairman Steil’s bill ensures no lawmaker collects a paycheck when hardworking federal employees are forced to work without pay due to a government shutdown. Representative Malliotakis’ bill, as amended, allows the Smithsonian to move forward with construction of this future museum and ensures only biological women are honored and celebrated.On Thursday, March 19, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence held an open hearing called "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment Hearing."

On Thursday, March 19, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence held a closed hearing called "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment Hearing."

Judiciary

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust held a hearing called "Pier Pressure: Regulation and Competition in Maritime Shipping," which examined issues of competition and regulation in maritime shipping. It also explored the current state of competition between ocean carriers and the merits of the Shipping Act antitrust exemption.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing called "Immigration Policy by Court Order: The Adverse Effects of Plyler v. Doe," which examined why Plyler v. Doe, the 1982 Supreme Court decision requiring states to provide illegal aliens a free K-12 education, was wrongly decided and how it harms America's schools and students.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing called "The Legal Basis for Action Against Venezuelan Drug Traffickers," which examined the legal basis for recent U.S. actions involving Venezuela, including efforts to arrest Nicolás Maduro and U.S. airstrikes on drug-smuggling vessels. The hearing highlighted the lawfulness of these actions under both domestic and international law and relevant historical precedents.

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 3286, the Mammoth Cave National Boundary Adjustment Act of 2025 (Guthrie)

H.R. 4290, the Downwinder Commemoration Act of 2025 (Vasquez)

H.R. 4716, To transfer administrative jurisdiction of certain Federal land in Saratoga Springs, Utah, from the Secretary of the Interior to the United States Postal Service for construction of a post office, and for other purposes (Owens)

H.R. 5555, the Monterey Bay National Heritage Area Study Act (Panetta)

H.R. 6062, To transfer administrative jurisdiction over certain parcels of federal land in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and for other purposes (Moore)

H.R. 7031, the Making National Parks Safer Act (Fulcher)

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

These bills address practical issues in federal land management, including improving emergency communications in National Parks, advancing commonsense administrative jurisdiction transfers and supporting local communities.On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing called "Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service: The Financial Future Under Postmaster General Steiner." During the hearing, members examined the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) troubled financial situation after it lost billions of dollars. Members also assessed the initiatives Postmaster General David Steiner is taking to reform USPS and whether the agency will be reliable enough for Congress to increase its borrowing authority from the Department of the Treasury.On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a full committee markup and advanced several bills aimed at protecting hardworking American taxpayers and ensuring federal funds are being used by the government efficiently and effectively:

On Monday, March 16, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:

H.R. 1958, the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026 (Taylor)

H.R. 4638, the Federal Working Animal Protection Act (Calvert)

H.R. 556, the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act (Wittman)

Select Committee on China

This week, the Committee considered three measures designed to expedite the deportation of foreign fraudsters, fast-track the removal of non-citizens who assault working animals, and ensure that cost-effective hunting and angling equipment cannot be unilaterally banned. Rules Republicans discussed how violent and exploitative foreign nationals abuse our legal system to remain here for years despite blatant theft or outright attacks on law enforcement. We explained how H.R. 1958 and H.R. 4638 will close loopholes and tighten legal language to guarantee these individuals are deported expeditiously. Republicans also discussed the rising costs of hunting and angling activities and the need to preserve access to these recreational opportunities for everyday Americans.On Wednesday, March 18, the Select Committee on China held a hearing called "From the Science Lab to the Medicine Cabinet: How China is Cornering the Market on Our Medicines."

On Friday, March 20, the Select Committee on China released a new investigation uncovering how China is manipulating its position at the United Nations to undermine America's interests and advance its international ambitions. The investigation, Inside China's Strategy to Reshape the United Nations, finds that China uses monetary contributions, critical UN posts, and strategically deployed troops within UN peacekeeping forces to expand its authoritarian reach.

“The Select Committee's new investigation makes it clear that China is manipulating the United Nations for its own strategic goals. It is exploiting the UN, installing its own personnel in key posts, bankrolling initiatives to counter the United States, and deploying UN troops to secure its business interests. The Trump Administration’s strong reform agenda will hold the UN accountable and make important changes that protect our national security,” said Chairman John Moolenaar.



Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, March 18, the Science, Space, and Technology Committee held a full committee markup of H.R. 7813, the NOAA Weather Radio Modernization Act , which was reported favorably to the House by voice vote. This bipartisan legislation directs the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to modernize and expand the NOAA Weather Radio network, strengthening emergency alert coverage nationwide.On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "Connecting SBA to Main Street: Examining the SBA Office of Field Operations." The purpose of the hearing was to review the mission of the Office of Field Operations and its outreach to small businesses in the past year.On Tuesday, March 17, a Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee hearing focused on the Coast Guard’s readiness and the Service’s modernization effort under President Trump, known as Force Design 2028. Subcommittee Members also posed questions to Coast Guard Vice Admiral Allan about the impacts of the continued Department of Homeland Security shutdown on the Coast Guard.On Wednesday, March 18, the T&I Committee successfully passed Dalilah’s Law, a bill to strengthen Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) requirements in the United States, ensure commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers are properly trained and meet safety standards, require CMV drivers to be able to read and understand the English language, and prevent unqualified and illegal immigrants that could pose a significant safety hazard from obtaining a CDL through lax enforcement by states.On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs held a full committee legislative hearing on 22 bills. The hearing examined a broad package of legislative proposals to reform and reauthorize key Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs and authorities—many of which have been operating on expired authorizations for nearly 30 years. Members reviewed bills and discussion drafts addressing VA healthcare delivery, infrastructure, benefits, workforce, research, and accountability, including major proposals such as the VISN Reform Act of 2025, the VA National Formulary Act of 2025, the Accountable Leadership for Veterans Act of 2025, and the Leasing and Infrastructure Act of 2025, alongside additional measures on procurement, homelessness, transition assistance, and benefits modernization. VA officials also expressed intent to work collaboratively with the Committee on several legislative proposals to maximize the legislation's impact and effectiveness.On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Trade held a hearing called "Advancing America’s Interests at the World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference." The upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) 14th Ministerial Conference in Cameroon later this month will provide opportunities to advance U.S. trade priorities. However, the international organization’s structure and rules impair its ability to be fully effective in promoting fair treatment of U.S. workers and producers, witnesses warned at the hearing.Republican and Democrat Members of the Committee expressed support for a permanent e-commerce customs duty moratorium: a ban on tariffs on data, that remains a point of contention among nations at the WTO. If left unaddressed, such tariffs would uniquely harm the United States, as the world’s leading innovator. After the Biden Administration’s failure to affirm longstanding U.S. support for a permanent moratorium, the Trump Administration is restoring American leadership on this front and secured individual commitments from several nations to support a permanent moratorium. The moratorium has been extended multiple times on a temporary basis, repeatedly putting America’s technological leadership and innovation at risk. Other U.S. priorities for the Ministerial Conference include fairer treatment of American agricultural exports and a continuation of U.S. advocacy for structural reforms to the WTO.On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing called "Improving Kidney Health Through Better Prevention and Innovative Treatment." Medicare’s coverage and reimbursement policies for chronic kidney disease (CKD), and its most severe form, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), are impeding the delivery of proven, innovative treatment options that can improve patient health.

Medicare spends a disproportionate share on kidney care. At $50 billion annually, the cost of treating patients suffering from ESRD constitutes seven percent of Medicare expenses, yet ESRD patients represent only one percent of Medicare beneficiaries. Kidney care has not had the advancements seen in treating other diseases, in part, due to Medicare’s ESRD payment bundle that encourages consolidation in dialysis care and stifles innovation. To date, Medicare has awarded coverage to just four new ESRD drugs – half of which are no longer widely available – and only one new medical device. Meanwhile, Medicare is not doing nearly enough to encourage proactive treatment interventions that improve patient health and quality of life – including at-home dialysis, early screening tests, and kidney transplants.

