Nezz Selects Priority to Power Banking Infrastructure for Real-Time Settlement Platform

Nezz, a fintech specializing in settlement infrastructure for high-value transactions, today announced that Priority

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nezz, a fintech specializing in settlement infrastructure for high-value transactions, today announced that Priority, a payments and banking technology company, will provide the underlying banking and account capabilities for its platform.Priority supports banks, fintechs, and businesses with embedded payments and banking infrastructure, processing more than $150 billion in transaction volume annually.Currently, large-value transactions often rely on fragmented systems, such as wires and manual reconciliation, which offer limited visibility into funds in transit. These gaps create delays, operational friction, and added risk, and can leave capital idle and interest unallocated while money is in motion.Nezz addresses these inefficiencies by consolidating payments, verification, and transaction workflows into a single system. Through this partnership, companies onboard to accounts provided via Priority’s regulated banking infrastructure. Funds remain within those partner bank accounts and move only based on instructions defined by the transacting parties, enabling account-to-account transfers without third-party escrow.“We’re making high-value transactions faster and more certain by embedding settlement logic directly into the payment flow,” said Brandon Gallagher, CTO/Co-founder, at Nezz. “By partnering with Priority, we provide businesses with the control and clarity they need to move significant capital with confidence.”Nezz is initially targeting the U.S. market, where the expansion of real-time payment rails – such as The Clearing House’s RTP and the Federal Reserve’s FedNow – is driving demand for secure, automated alternatives to legacy manual workflows.About NezzNezz provides the software layer for high-value settlement. The platform enables businesses to verify funds, define transaction conditions, and execute account-to-account payments with real-time confirmation. By replacing fragmented processes with structured payment flows, Nezz helps organizations reduce risk and accelerate settlement. For more information: Nezzapp.com

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