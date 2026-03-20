OMNICOMMANDER Launches CHATCOMMANDER with First International Client, AffinityPlus Credit Union

Photo of AffinityPlus Website

Our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER has allowed us to elevate the way we connect with our members online. With CHATCOMMANDER, we’re able to offer real-time support on our website.” — Valerie Hope, Marketing Manager at AffinityPlus Credit Union

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMNICOMMANDER, the #1 digital marketing agency for credit unions and banks, today announced the successful launch of CHATCOMMANDER with its first international client, AffinityPlus Credit Union, expanding the reach of OMNICOMMANDER’s fully integrated digital ecosystem for financial institutions.AffinityPlus Credit Union, headquartered in Bridgetown, Barbados, partnered with OMNICOMMANDER to enhance its digital experience and provide members with faster, more personalized support through CHATCOMMANDER, OMNICOMMANDER’s live chat solution designed specifically for financial institution websites.This launch builds upon the strong partnership between the two organizations. OMNICOMMANDER previously designed and launched AffinityPlus Credit Union’s fully customized, ADA-accessible website, affinityplusbb.com , creating a modern digital foundation that reflects the credit union’s mission and commitment to serving its community.With the addition of CHATCOMMANDER, AffinityPlus Credit Union can now provide real-time support to website visitors through OMNICOMMANDER’s team of trained live chat agents. Acting as an extension of the credit union’s staff, these agents assist visitors with questions, guide them to the right products and services, and help create a seamless digital member experience.“Our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER has allowed us to elevate the way we connect with our members online,” said Valerie Hope, Marketing Manager at AffinityPlus Credit Union. “With the launch of CHATCOMMANDER, we’re able to offer real-time support on our website and ensure that visitors receive the assistance they need quickly and efficiently.”CHATCOMMANDER combines advanced live chat technology with OMNICOMMANDER’s dedicated team of live chat specialists, often referred to as Support Heroes, who engage with website visitors in real time and help financial institutions capture meaningful digital interactions.“Launching CHATCOMMANDER with our first international client is an exciting milestone for our team,” said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. “AffinityPlus Credit Union trusted us with their website and now their real-time digital engagement strategy. CHATCOMMANDER allows financial institutions to extend their service culture online, giving visitors immediate support while helping institutions truly have complete control over their digital experience.”The launch reflects OMNICOMMANDER’s continued growth as a digital partner for financial institutions seeking modern technology, stronger engagement, and scalable support.About OMNICOMMANDEROMNICOMMANDER is the #1 digital marketing agency for credit unions and banks, delivering the first fully integrated digital ecosystem built exclusively for financial institutions. Every OMNICOMMANDER solution is powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. Specializing in fully customized, ADA-accessible websites and end-to-end marketing solutions, OMNICOMMANDER empowers financial institutions to have complete control over their digital presence. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com

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