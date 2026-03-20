Governor Newsom proclaims Nowruz

PROCLAMATION

For millions of people around the world, Nowruz marks a new year and the beginning of spring. Observed for more than 3,000 years on the vernal equinox, many know Nowruz, meaning “new day,” as Persian New Year.

Transcending borders and religion, Nowruz celebrates the renewal of nature and brings family and friends together to take part in unique traditions welcoming the arrival of spring. This year, this holiday falls during difficult, painful, and uncertain times for Iranians around the world.

California is proudly home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran, with “Tehrangeles” a thriving cultural center in the heart of Los Angeles created by Persian residents and businesses. We are stronger for their presence, and we will continue to stand with the people of Iran.

For almost 50 years, the Iranian people have endured immense hardship, yet their resilience has never wavered. This spring, as we celebrate new beginnings, California joins millions around the world in hoping the new year brings the Iranian people freedom and peace once more.

Nowruz reflects the universal desire for renewal, peace, and prosperity; it symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. Today, we join our friends and neighbors in the Iranian community and all who are celebrating Nowruz and carry forward its message of peace and unity.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 20, 2026, as “Nowruz Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 11th day of March 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State