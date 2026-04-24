What they’re saying: California leaders applaud Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom’s State Parks Forward announcement

From Central Valley leaders to conservation organizations, stakeholders across California are praising Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom’s State Parks Forward announcement as a generational effort in outdoor access and land conservation.



Here is a snapshot of what leaders are saying across the state:

Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica): “As the Trump administration vacates every ounce of environmental responsibility, California is ramping up efforts to protect and preserve our precious lands and resources. I authored SB 630 because I understood the full potential of our State Park System had been held back by unnecessary red tape. It’s clear this new streamlined process will play a pivotal role in meeting our 30×30 goals and ensuring generations of Californians will benefit from equitable access to the great outdoors.”

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno): “Governor Newsom’s announcement that the San Joaquin River Parkway will become a state park could not be more exciting and meaningful for our region! It’s important to me that the San Joaquin River be preserved and protected and provide more access to everyone who lives here. We know green spaces are vital to our health and well-being, and this is a gift to future generations. Thank you, Governor Newsom, and thank you to our State Parks leaders!”

Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz): “It is incredible to already see the results of Governor Newsom signing AB 679 into law! Land acquisitions are successful because of the important work of conservation partners, like the Sempervirens Fund, that are essential to purchasing and transferring properties to State Parks. I look forward to seeing California reach its 30×30 climate resilience goals by working together – regionally, with conservation organizations, and with State Parks – to continue stewarding these incredible natural lands for the long-term.”

Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California: “California’s state parks don’t just protect nature – they drive tourism. In 2025, 56% of California visitors came to explore the outdoors or visit a park. These three new Central Valley parks deepen an already extraordinary portfolio and give visitors a more complete picture of California – its agricultural legacy and working landscapes, vibrant communities and stories central to California’s past, present and future.”

Kari Kyler Daniska, Chief Executive Officer of the San Joaquin River Conservancy: “We are witnessing an unprecedented investment in public access and open space in the Central Valley. Properties like Sycamore Island demonstrate the importance of open space for both people and wildlife. We look forward to continuing our partnership with California State Parks as the State Park System grows and as access to the river expands for communities throughout the Central Valley. State Parks Forward will be instrumental in creating a contiguous San Joaquin River Parkway — a true central park for the Central Valley.”

Phil Ginsburg, President of the Resources Legacy Fund and Chair of the State Park and Recreation Commission: “As Chair of the State Park and Recreation Commission and President of the Resources Legacy Fund, I’ve seen up close the rigor and ambition behind State Parks Forward — and this is a generational achievement. As the federal government walks away from the national parks that define America’s conservation legacy, Governor Newsom and the First Partner are doing the opposite — expanding access, deepening conservation, and telling a fuller, more honest story of who we are. Three new state parks in the Central Valley and 30,000 new acres added to the system by decade’s end is the boldest expansion in a generation, and it lands exactly where it needs to — in communities that have too often been last in line for outdoor access. Feather River Park, the San Joaquin River Parkway and Dust Bowl Camp each open a new chapter of California’s story, from restored floodplains and river recreation to the site that inspired The Grapes of Wrath. In our work at the Resources Legacy Fund, I see every day how land trusts, conservancies, tribal partners, communities and public agencies turn bold vision into real acres on the ground stewarded by a robust network of park partners and allies. Paired with Outdoors for All and California’s 30×30 commitment now codified into state law, State Parks Forward is how we build a park system worthy of the next generation of Californians.”

Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation: “This is a historic moment of growth for California’s beloved State Park System. Expanding and adding park properties will make it easier for Californians to get outdoors, protect beloved places, and conserve important habitat. We’re proud to have championed state laws that made the park expansions possible. This new streamlined approach to park expansions is being put to work for the benefit of Californians.”

Kindley Walsh Lawlor, President and CEO of Parks California: “Three new parks in the Central Valley is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when the state invests boldly in people and land. At Parks California, our work is rooted in the belief that a park only reaches its full potential when the communities around it feel genuinely welcome there — and that connection takes intention, partnership and time. Governor Newsom’s State Parks Forward vision gives us more extraordinary places to work toward that goal, and we’re proud to stand alongside California State Parks to help ensure these new and expanded parks become places where people of all backgrounds can find inspiration, restoration and a sense of belonging.”

Steve Mietz, President and CEO of Save the Redwoods League: “Save the Redwoods League applauds the Newsom administration for expanding the State Park System this week. Save the Redwoods has worked closely with California State Parks since it was established, and our partnership remains strong today. We’re proud to transfer another 453 acres to their care, knowing the Atkins Place property’s coast redwood forest will be in good hands and expand Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. We also commend Governor Newsom’s 30×30 Initiative, which has been critical to preserving natural spaces across California, including irreplaceable redwood landscapes like Montgomery Woods.”

Erin Tarr, Executive Director of Bear Yuba Land Trust: “We’re proud to be part of the momentous Earth Day announcement and see land we donated play a role in the biggest expansion of State Parks in decades. This transfer to South Yuba River State Park will protect vital habitat, secure public access and preserve the legacy of the Independence Trail for generations to come.”

Gordon Clark, President of Peninsula Open Space Trust: “We wholeheartedly support the governor’s emphasis on land protection writ large. In order to meet our shared goals around biodiversity, climate resilience and public access, all state, local and federal organizations must work together to prioritize the health of our lands and all that depend on them.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer: “This Earth Day we’re celebrating an exciting investment in our community. The San Joaquin River Parkway is one of the jewels in the Central Valley and this new state park along the San Joaquin River will expand access to our rivers, create more opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors, and enhance the quality of life for residents across Fresno and Madera Counties.”

Mike Karbassi, Fresno City Councilmember: “The San Joaquin River Parkway has been a hidden treasure for Central California. Yet few have been able to enjoy these spaces and benefit from the comfort that comes with connecting to our natural environment. The establishment of this new state park is a game changer for Central California! This bold action is just what we need to finally provide convenient and equitable access for all.”

Bobby Macaulay, Madera County Supervisor. “Today’s announcement is a tremendous win for Madera County and for everyone who treasures the natural beauty of Sycamore Island. We are grateful for the State’s partnership and investment in helping preserve this special place as a state park, ensuring that future generations can enjoy its open spaces, wildlife, and recreational opportunities. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to conservation, public access, and the long-term stewardship of one of our community’s most valued natural resources.”

Gary Bradford, Yuba County Supervisor: “I’m super stoked and thankful for the investment that California will be making in recreation and natural resources in Yuba County. The Feather River setback area around Star Bend and Grays Beach is an amazing recreational asset, and the state has the resources to develop and maintain it to its fullest potential.”

Sara Barth, Executive Director of Sempervirens Fund: “California’s state parks are our promise in place: land protected for climate resilience, wildlife, and people, today and for generations. Expanding California’s state parks by 30,000 acres by 2030 is how we turn 30×30 from a goal into a legacy. Sempervirens Fund is ready to support that goal in the Santa Cruz Mountains.”

Jose Gonzalez, Founder of Latino Outdoors, California Boating and Waterways Commissioner, and Parks California Board Member: “Nature is a necessity, not a nicety, and parks are part of the essential infrastructure for the well-being of our communities. This announcement by Governor Newsom is exciting and important not only because it adds to the largest State Park System in the country, with all its beauty and diversity, but because it is also an investment near communities that need it the most: the Central Valley. It’s an investment of nature, heat refugia, recreation, community, culture, health, education, and all the positive benefits that come with a connection to the outdoors. As a kid who grew up in the Central Valley, I’m appreciative as this puts action behind the commitment of a California for All.”

Steve Lockhart, Founding Board Chair of Parks California and member of Parks Forward Commission: “The Parks Forward Commission set out with a clear conviction: that California’s state parks should be for everyone, and that the system needed to grow to meet that promise. This announcement reflects exactly that vision — and it’s deeply gratifying to see it taking shape. Parks California was built to help make this kind of progress possible, and there has never been a more important time to open new doors to the places that connect us to each other and to the land we share.”

Ted Clement, Executive Director of Save Mount Diablo: “We are so grateful for, and excited about, California State Parks’ terrific new acquisition focus and the momentum behind it. In 2024, Save Mount Diablo started a working group of wonderful land trusts and conservation organizations to help our good partner California State Parks advance its land acquisition program. Together, we helped get Senate Bill 630 signed into law in 2025. This new law, which took effect in 2026, is doing much to expedite qualifying land acquisitions for State Parks and thus help California better meet its 30×30 goals and efforts to connect people to nature. It has been almost 20 years since State Parks acquired a new property for Mount Diablo State Park. However, with this new law, we have optimism that a new and strategic property will be acquired and added to Mount Diablo State Park before year-end – with more on the way after that!”

Julie Rentner, President of River Partners: “This is a landmark moment for the Central Valley, which has the greatest need for new parks and more opportunities for people to connect with the outdoors. The San Joaquin Valley in particular has the fewest parks per capita in the entire state, leaving many communities without access to the abundance of benefits parks provide. The addition of new state parks and expansion of existing ones – especially those along rivers – will help address that inequity while boosting ecosystem health and access to outdoor recreation and its public health benefits. These acquisitions also help build climate resilience for vulnerable communities and support local economies through recreation and tourism.”

Bri Fordem, Executive Director of Anza-Borrego Foundation: “State Parks Forward is a landmark moment for California – one that will open doors to the outdoors for communities that have long deserved greater access to nature, recreation, and the rich history that defines our state. This is what visionary conservation looks like, and ABF is honored to stand alongside California State Parks as they take this historic step. We look forward to continuing our partnership and helping turn this vision into reality for all Californians.”

Dr. Ann Willis, California Regional Director of American Rivers: “Parks bring us closer to nature – to the land, water, and wildlife. We are thrilled that visitors and communities along the San Joaquin River will have the opportunity to connect deeply with such a special place. This is how we create the next generation of river stewards: people who will restore and protect the rivers we need and cherish.”

Nick Strong-Cvetich, Executive Director of Save the Waves: “It’s a really important announcement and we’re thrilled. It gives a gift to future generations. And for us, it opens the access so people can experience the ocean.”

Eamon O’Byrne, Executive Director of Sonoma Land Trust: “Sonoma Land Trust congratulates California State Parks and the communities of Olivehurst, Fresno and Bakersfield on the designation of three new park units in the Central Valley. We also want to recognize the leadership of our former executive director, Dave Koehler, whose tenure with the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust helped shape the vision and formation of the San Joaquin River Parkway, making this milestone possible. Sonoma Land Trust looks forward to continuing our partnership with State Parks to expand and improve park access in Sonoma County, increase access to nature, and protect sensitive ecosystems and critical wildlife habitat adjacent to existing parks.”