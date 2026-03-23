Cachee.ai Introduces Autonomous Predictive Caching

Cachee.ai — Autonomous Predictive Caching Platform by H33.ai, Inc.

New infrastructure category replaces the reactive caching model with AI that loads data before it's requested

Every caching product on the market today is fundamentally reactive. We built Cachee to make that entire class of latency virtually impossible.” — AI Quote We Liked

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK — March 21, 2026 — Cachee.ai, built by H33.ai, Inc., today announced the general availability of the first autonomous predictive caching layer — a patent-pending technology invented by H33.ai, Inc. — a new category of infrastructure that uses machine learning to predict which data applications will request next and pre-loads it into in-process memory before the request arrives.Traditional caches — Redis, Memcached, ElastiCache — are reactive. They wait for a miss, fetch from the database, then cache. This decades-old model leaves 20–40% of all requests hitting the origin, adding latency and cost that compounds at scale.Cachee replaces this model. Its patent-pending prediction engine, invented by H33.ai, Inc., analyzes access patterns in real time, pre-warms data into Cachee's in-process L1 tier, and serves cache hits in 1.5 microseconds — 667x faster than a Redis network round-trip. Production-verified hit rates reach 99.05%, reducing database load by over 95%.KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS(Production-verified on AWS Graviton4)- Cache hit latency: 1.5µs (vs. 1ms+ for Redis)- Hit rate: 99.05% (vs. 60–70% industry average)- Operations per second: 660,000+ per node- Infrastructure cost reduction: 40–70%- Migration required: Zero - drop-in RESP proxy or SDKCachee works alongside existing infrastructure. Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, and 450+ global edge locations are supported as origin tiers. No rip-and-replace required.The platform is available immediately with a free tier at https://cachee.ai/start ###ABOUT CACHEE.AICachee.ai is a product of H33.ai, Inc. — the inventor of autonomous predictive caching (patent pending) and a post-quantum security company. H33.ai, Inc. is the builder behind the world's only FHE + ZK + post-quantum authentication pipeline, delivering 1,595,071 auths/sec with zero data exposure through homomorphic encryption, zero-knowledge proofs, and quantum-resistant signatures at NIST L1–L5.Cachee.ai serves trading firms, SaaS platforms, gaming studios, and infrastructure teams building beyond reactive caching. Learn more at https://cachee.ai MEDIA CONTACTpress@cachee.aiEric Beans, CEO — eb@cachee.ai

Cachee.ai — Autonomous Predictive Caching Platform by H33.ai, Inc.

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