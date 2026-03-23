EvolveAccess Launches Enterprise Data Security Platform for Databases, Files, and AI Systems

Unified sensitive data discovery, access governance, and AI data governance — from a single platform

We built EvolveAccess around a different idea: define access once, enforce it natively across every major database platform, automatically. That's what persistent protection actually looks like.” — Sujith Kumar, Co-founder and CTO, EvolveAccess

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvolveAccess Inc. today announced the launch of its enterprise data security platform, giving organizations complete visibility into where their sensitive data lives, who can access it, and how AI systems interact with it — across databases, file systems, and cloud environments.Founded by database security pioneer Sujith Kumar and enterprise data security veteran Adam Rosen, EvolveAccess was built to solve a problem that has defined the market for too long: platforms that find sensitive data but don't protect it. EvolveAccess closes that gap — discovering sensitive data, surfacing overexposed access, and remediating it automatically, with controls written natively into the database.As AI agents gain direct access to enterprise data, EvolveAccess gives security teams the visibility and control they need. The platform detects shadow AI, maps exactly which sensitive data each AI system can reach, enforces AI-specific least-privilege access natively in the database — no gateway, no proxy — and generates compliance evidence for the EU AI Act and other emerging AI frameworks."Enterprises have spent years buying tools that show them the problem without fixing it," said Sujith Kumar, Co-founder and CTO. "We built EvolveAccess around a different idea: define access once, enforce it natively across every major database platform, automatically. That's what persistent protection actually looks like.""CISOs in complex environments don't need another dashboard — they need a platform that reduces real risk across databases, files, and AI systems without adding more complexity," said Adam Rosen, Co-founder and CEO. "That's exactly what we built."EvolveAccess is available now. Enterprises in healthcare, financial services, government, and other regulated industries can request a demo at evolveaccess.com About EvolveAccessEvolveAccess is an enterprise data security company that helps organizations discover, protect, and govern sensitive data across databases, files, and AI systems. Its patent-pending technology enforces security natively across every major database platform from a single policy definition — for both human and AI access. For more information, visit www.evolveaccess.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.