B2i Digital Features Banking Virtual Investor Conference, March 26, 2026

Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings The conference is co-hosted by Alliance Advisors, an independent advisory firm serving over 800 active public company clients across a range of industries and market capitalizations.

10 Community Banks and Financial Companies Present Live, Co-Hosted by Alliance Advisors

These 10 management teams aren't just showing up to present a slide deck. They're here to take questions live and sit down with investors one-on-one.” — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the Banking Virtual Investor Conference taking place Thursday, March 26, 2026, co-hosted by Alliance Advisors. The Banking Virtual Investor Conference is a B2i Digital Featured Conference. The March 26th conference will feature executive presentations from 10 community banks, financial holding companies, and related banking service providers. Investors can book one-on-one meetings directly with presenting company management teams through the VIC platform.The conference is co-hosted by Alliance Advisors, an independent advisory firm serving over 800 active public company clients across a range of industries and market capitalizations. Alliance Advisors works with more than 200 bank clients on shareholder engagement, investor ownership intelligence, proxy solicitation, governance advisory, and retail outreach strategies. For more information, please visit allianceadvisors.com.The conference opens with a keynote presentation from Kara Kennedy, President of ClearTrust LLC, a full-service stock transfer agent serving public and private companies and community banks.Investors can watch live presentations, ask questions in real time, and request one-on-one meetings with management teams through the VIC platform. Replays are available on demand after the event.B2i Digital partners with Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) as the Official Marketing Partner, supporting each event through digital marketing, social media, digital profiles of presenting companies, and direct investor outreach."These 10 management teams aren't just showing up to present a slide deck. They're here to take questions live and sit down with investors one-on-one. They chose this format because they want to connect with investors of all types, from institutional funds to individual investors and advisors. VIC conferences draw that full range, and that level of direct engagement with the people actually running these banks is hard to find anywhere else," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.Investors can request one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives here:More companies are opening their meeting calendars daily. Check back if your top pick isn't available yet.For more details, please visit:Presenting companies include:9:30 AM EDT: Keynote - Kara Kennedy, President, ClearTrust LLC - Stock Transfer Agent10:00 AM EDT: MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) - Larry Mazza, CEO & President; Michael Sumbs, CFO10:30 AM EDT: Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) - Glen Jammaron, President/CEO & Chairman; Mike Burns, CFO11:00 AM EDT: United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) - Mike Vincent11:30 AM EDT: Ledyard Bank, Ledyard Financial Group Inc. (OTCQX: LFGP) - Josephine Moran, EMBA, M.S., President & CEO; Pēteris Sprūdžs, EVP & CFO12:30 PM EDT: Endeavor Bank (OTCQX: EDVR) - Dan Yates, CEO; Steven D. Sefton, President; Julie Glance, CFO1:00 PM EDT: First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) - Lauren Ranalli, President & CEO; Kristen Fries, Executive Vice President & CFO1:30 PM EDT: White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV)2:00 PM EDT: QNB Group Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC) - Jeffrey (Jeff) Lehocky, EVP & CFO2:30 PM EDT: Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPK: PTBS)For registration and company profiles, please visit:Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. All public companies are welcome to participate. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationOTC Markets Group Inc.Virtual Investor Conferencesinfo@virtualinvestorconferences.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser.Media:

10 Banks Present at March 26 Virtual Investor Conference

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