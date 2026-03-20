Commissioner Miller Joins Texas in Mourning Chuck Norris

“Texas lost a true legend today. My friend Chuck Norris wasn’t just a movie star or a martial artist, he was the embodiment of grit, discipline, and Texas toughness. He represented the kind of strength and character that built this state and made this country great.

Those values show up every single day in our pastures, our fields, and our rural communities. The same toughness Chuck Norris was known for is the same toughness I see in Texas farmers and ranchers who wake up before daylight, battle drought, market swings, and whatever else gets thrown at them, and still keep putting food on tables across this country. Chuck understood that kind of work ethic, and he respected it.

He stood for faith, family, and freedom, the same principles that guide our agricultural producers and keep rural Texas strong. Agriculture isn’t just an industry here, it’s a way of life, and it takes the kind of discipline and resilience Chuck Norris lived out every day. He never forgot where he came from, and he never stopped fighting for the values that make Texas exceptional. That’s something our agriculture community understands better than anyone.

Folks like Chuck Norris don’t come around often. He was one of a kind, and his legacy will live on not just in Hollywood, but in the backbone of this state, the farmers, ranchers, and rural communities who live out that same strength every day.

My prayers are with Chuck’s family, his friends, and the millions of fans across Texas and the world who are mourning this loss. Texas will always be proud to call Chuck Norris one of our own.”