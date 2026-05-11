Commissioner Miller: Trump’s Considering Suspending the Federal Gas Tax is Bold Leadership for American Families

Trump heeds call from Commissioner Miller to give tax relief

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised President Trump for considering suspending the federal gas tax “for a period of time” to give much-needed relief to American families and agriculture producers. Suspending the federal gas tax, even temporarily, would put immediate relief directly into the pockets of consumers while helping offset the spike in fuel costs.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Several weeks ago, I called on both Texas Governor Abbott and President Trump to temporarily suspend both the state and federal motor fuels tax in order to provide relief to hardworking families who are struggling due to this brief period of higher than usual gasoline prices. I am very pleased that President Trump is seriously considering doing exactly that. That’s what leadership looks like, and our President has it in spades.

Once again, President Trump is proving why the American people trust him to lead during difficult times. He has always understood that American energy dominance is the backbone of our economy and our national security, and his willingness to aggressively pursue relief at the pump shows the kind of bold, decisive leadership that has been the hallmark of his administration.

Governors in Indiana, Georgia, and Utah have already stepped up to provide relief for their citizens, and I once again renew my call for Governor Abbott to follow the lead of President Trump and act decisively for Texas families.

Texas agriculture is already battling drought, high input costs, and economic uncertainty. Fuel prices impact everything from planting and harvesting to hauling livestock and stocking grocery shelves. Temporary fuel tax relief is common sense, pro-consumer, and pro-Texas.”

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