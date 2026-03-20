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Scalise, Johnson, Guthrie, Jordan, Babin: House Will Work to Implement National AI Framework

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Brian Babin (R-Texas) released the following statement committing to act on the artificial intelligence (AI) framework released today by the Trump Administration:

“AI has begun to demonstrate its potential to improve Americans’ lives. To ensure we continue to harness its potential and beat China in the global AI race, Congress must take action. Today, the Trump Administration took a critical step in releasing a framework that gives Congress a roadmap to pursue legislation that provides innovators with much-needed certainty, while protecting consumers and prioritizing kids’ online safety. House Republicans look forward to working across the aisle to enact a national framework that unleashes the full potential of AI, cements the U.S. as the global leader, and provides important protections for American families.” 

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Scalise, Johnson, Guthrie, Jordan, Babin: House Will Work to Implement National AI Framework

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