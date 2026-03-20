Oxagile to Attend StreamTV Europe 2026

The company's Chief Partnerships Manager will attend the event to discuss live streaming trends and scalable video delivery with potential partners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxagile, an established international provider of live streaming development services, will participate in this year's StreamTV Europe, one of the industry's most important summits dedicated to the future of streaming technology, monetization, and video content distribution.

Taking place on April 13–15, 2026 in Lisbon, the event will bring together broadcasters, representatives of major OTT platforms, technology providers, and media startups from across Europe to discuss the evolution of the streaming industry and the emerging technologies that will define next-generation viewer experiences.

Representing Oxagile this year will be Igor Lasitski, the company's Chief Partnerships Manager, who will meet with representatives of media and technology companies to explore current challenges and opportunities in live streaming, AI/ML powered featured, OTT platform development, and video delivery infrastructure.

As a long-time software development partner for media and entertainment companies, Oxagile specializes in building scalable video platforms and multi-platform apps. The company’s expertise covers end-to-end OTT services, cloud-based video processing pipelines, and large-scale streaming systems designed to support global audiences.

The company's engineers help clients implement adaptive bitrate streaming, cloud transcoding pipelines, multi-platform playback, ultra-low latency content delivery, and advanced DRM mechanisms.

The demand for live streaming software continues to grow as media companies expand direct-to-consumer services, sports leagues launch proprietary digital platforms, and enterprises integrate live video into their products. Building such systems requires scalable architectures, streamlined content and digital asset management workflows, real-time analytics, and reliable delivery across multiple platforms and regions.

Igor Lasitski will be available throughout StreamTV Europe for meetings with current and prospective partners. Companies exploring live streaming, OTT platform development, or next-generation video services are encouraged to connect with the Oxagile team during the event.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.