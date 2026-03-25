Oxagile Attends GenAI Zurich 2026 as Neural Master Partner

Oxagile Attends GEN AI Zurich 2026

The company will share a real-world AI case for a client from a highly regulated industry and live-build a voice AI app on stage in under 60 minutes

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxagile, a recognized expert in software engineering and generative AI development, announces its participation in GenAI Zurich 2026 as a Neural Master Partner. The company’s representatives will deliver a keynote presentation on building secure and trustworthy AI solutions for regulated industries and host a practical workshop showcasing real-time AI development for voice-enabled experiences.

At this year’s event, held at Volkshaus Zürich on April 1-2, Oxagile's experts will take the Main Stage to talk about one of the key challenges in artificial intelligence today: the frequently occurring gap between impressive AI demos and reliable, production-level systems.

Oxagile will be represented by members of the company’s business and technical leadership teams:

● Egor Zalesskiy — Business Development Operations Director (delivering the keynote)

● Dmitri Karpovich — Co-Founder and President

● Andrei Shvedau — AI Engineer (leading the AI development workshop)

● Yariv Levy, PhD — AI Strategy Advisor

Oxagile's session, titled "How to create trustworthy AI solutions for regulated industries" will summarize engineering insights drawn from more than two decades of the company’s history and focus on a real-life case in which Oxagile helped a tightly regulated Swiss organization operating in the pharma and fintech sectors to complete its transition from PoC prototypes to full-fledged, production-ready AI solutions.

In addition to the presentation, Oxagile will demonstrate its generative AI development capabilities by leading an interactive 60-minute workshop titled "Voice-first UX: live-building an AI interviewer in under an hour". During this session, Andrei Shvedau, Oxagile's AI Engineer, will build a fully deployable, voice-powered survey application using OpenAI's Realtime API.

The audience will witness the entire process of creating the application from an empty codebase to a properly deployed tool with the following features:

● A voice-enabled web survey interface with seamless AI-driven interaction

● Natural speech recognition and context-aware follow-ups

● AI-generated summaries, key themes, and notable responses upon survey completion

● A fully deployed application accessible via a public URL

● A public starter repository for replicating the application after the event

The workshop will focus on practical AI engineering patterns and demonstrate structured voice analysis capabilities extending beyond basic chat interfaces. To secure your participation in workshop, visit a registration page.

This year’s participation in GenAI Zurich is expected to help highlight Oxagile's core AI offerings:

● AI ROI discovery and smart adoption

● Strategic roadmaps for AI integration

● Advanced AI R&D

● AI agent development

Executives and attendees are invited to meet the Oxagile team at GenAI Zurich to learn more about modern approaches to building robust, secure, and trustworthy AI solutions, as well as to discuss partnership opportunities. To book a meeting and schedule a conversation at the event, please visit our meeting page.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

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