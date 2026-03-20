Registration Is Now Open For 2026 Love Your Block Cleanups

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Civic Organizing (OCO) announced that registration for the 2026 Love Your Block spring cleanups is now open. Events are scheduled to take place on April 24, April 25, and May 2 and residents can register here. Love Your Block is a citywide initiative that invites residents to host or join neighborhood cleanups and beautification projects across Boston. As the City celebrates the 250th anniversary for the country, this year’s cleanups highlight Boston’s history of community-led service and the legacy reflected in its neighborhoods and residents.

“Love Your Block reflects the pride residents take in their neighborhoods and the community spirit that defines Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we celebrate Boston 250, these cleanups continue a long tradition of neighbors coming together to care for the places we cherish and share. I encourage residents across the City to sign up, meet your neighbors, and help keep our streets, parks, and public spaces vibrant for everyone.”

For 11 years, Love Your Block has empowered residents to take ownership of their public spaces, strengthening community pride and civic engagement. Projects include park and street cleanups, open space revitalization, mulching, and flower plantings. Registration is currently open, with residents able to sign up through the Love Your Block webpage to host a cleanup or join an existing effort. Individual volunteers can also pre-register to join cleanups, with the Office of Civic Organizing matching participants to neighborhood cleanup sites after registration closes.

“Love Your Block is rooted in the idea that residents know their neighborhoods best,” said Nathalia Benitez-Perez, Director of the Office of Civic Organizing. “By providing tools, coordination, and support for community-led efforts, we strengthen residents’ connection to City Hall while empowering them to lead projects that make a lasting difference in the public spaces they care for and use every day.”

The Love Your Block registration period is now open and will close on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. This year’s cleanups will take place in every Boston neighborhood over two weekends. The dates are as follows:

Friday, April 24

Downtown

Saturday, April 25

Allston • Back Bay • Beacon Hill • Brighton • Chinatown • Dorchester • Fenway–Kenmore • Jamaica Plain • Leather District • Mid-Dorchester • Mission Hill • South Boston

Saturday, May 2

Bay Village • Charlestown • East Boston • Hyde Park • Mattapan • North End • Roslindale • Roxbury • South End • West End • West Roxbury • Wharf District

“Chinatown Main Street has been collaborating with Love Your Block for more than a decade, striving together to make a cleaner community,” said Debbie Ho, Executive Director of Chinatown Main Street . “Volunteers, friends, and community members will come together for the annual Spring Cleaning in Chinatown.

Following record participation last year, with more than 3,100 registered volunteers across 152 sites citywide, the Office of Civic Organizing is again partnering with the Boston Public Library and Boston Centers for Youth & Families and this year with community organizations such as the Fenway Community Center to serve as centralized pickup and drop-off locations for cleanup tools. The Office of Civic Organizing will provide cleanup supplies, including trash bags, gloves, brooms, rakes, trash pickers and a Love Your Block T-shirt, and will coordinate trash pickup in partnership with the Boston Public Works Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

All participating tool pickup locations are listed on the Love Your Block page, where individuals can also find guidance on how to host a cleanup site. Tool pickup will take place from 9:15 - 10:00 a.m., and tools must be returned to the same location between 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

To better support volunteers and streamline communication, the Office of Civic Organizing has launched a new Love Your Block FAQ that provides answers to frequently asked questions about registration, tools, cleanup logistics, and volunteering.

“The Community Engagement Cabinet is thrilled to relaunch our annual Love Your Block cleanups,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of Community Engagement. “For over a decade, this initiative has brought communities together and inspired residents to do their part in keeping our neighborhoods clean. Together, we will continue to ensure Boston is a beautiful city, one block at a time.”

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF CIVIC ORGANIZING

The Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that promote engagement, awareness, and service in communities throughout the City of Boston.