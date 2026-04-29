City of Boston Kicks Off Summer Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2026 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . The series offers 22 free weekly classes in City of Boston parks from May 3 to August 29, 2026.

The 2026 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series will launch with a kick-off event at Copley Square Park in Back Bay on Wednesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m., featuring free Bota Fogo Dance Fitness and Yoga plus fun giveaways.

“The free Summer Fitness Series brings residents outside and into our communities, taking care of ourselves and each other throughout the summer season,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re grateful to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Boston Public Health Commission for their partnership in opening our parks for neighbors to come together, stay active, and make the most of the season.”

The series offers a wide range of classes, including Yoga, Chair Yoga, HIIT, ZUMBA®, Kick It By Eliza®, Walking Group, Strength and Balance, Line Dancing, Barre Fusion, and Latin Fusion Dance. The program is tailored to residents’ and participants’ interests, including age-friendly classes for families, older adults, and those new to fitness classes. For more information and a link to the full schedule, visit boston.gov/fitness.

“Our parks are an incredible resource for Boston residents, especially as warmer weather makes it even more exciting to get outside,” said Cathy Baker-Eclipse, Interim Commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation. “Through free programming and initiatives like our Summer Fitness Series, people of all ages are invited to come out to the parks, connect with their neighbors, and stay active. These initiatives not only provide opportunities for physical activity but also create welcoming spaces where communities can flourish.”

“Through our Live Long and Well Population Health Equity Agenda, we are working to ensure that every Boston resident has the opportunity to lead a longer, healthier life,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “The Summer Fitness Series brings that vision into our beautiful parks by offering free, accessible ways for Bostonians of all ages to stay active, connect with their community, and build habits that support long-term health. By expanding access to safe spaces for physical activity, we are advancing health equity and helping make Boston a city where everyone can thrive.”

“The Boston Park Fitness series celebrates our city’s diverse neighborhoods by connecting communities through fitness,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “We’re proud to partner with the City of Boston to offer inclusive classes for all ages and fitness levels — helping residents improve their physical and mental well-being in our beautiful parks.”

For up to date information, including weather-related cancellations for outdoor fitness classes, visit Boston.gov/Parks, call 617-635-4505 and follow our social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT BOSTON PARKS AND RECREATION

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department (BPRD) stewards over 2,200 acres of public open space across 288 properties, including the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Olmsted-designed Emerald Necklace park system. Our parks feature walking trails, playgrounds, courts, natural areas, and historic sites, as well as 29 urban wilds, four high school athletic fields, two public golf courses, and more than 40,000 street trees. BPRD offers free cultural and recreational programming for people of all ages, helping to create welcoming, active, and connected communities. Learn more at boston.gov/parks and sign up for updates at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails.

ABOUT THE BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.