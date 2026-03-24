Fcode Labs Launches Forevate to Deliver Real-Time Market Intelligence for Enterprise Decision-Making

(L–R): Buddhishan Manamperi, Co-CEO; Pamaljith Harshapriya, COO; Ramesh Rathnayake, CTO; and Tharindu Malawaraarachchi, Co-CEO, Fcode Labs.

New platform combines consultancy and tailored AI-driven intelligence to help businesses respond faster to market change

Changes in competitor activity, pricing, and social trends can happen overnight. Businesses need a system that keeps them aware of these shifts as they happen, and not after the fact.” — Buddhishan Manamperi, Co-CEO, Fcode Labs

COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fcode Labs , a global software product development and consultancy company announces the launch of Forevate , a real-time market intelligence platform designed to help businesses track market activity and act on it faster.Forevate operates through a two-phase engagement model in which Fcode Labs works alongside clients rather than delivering a finished product and stepping away. The first phase, Design Pod, focuses on understanding a client's business structure, mapping where intelligence can create the fastest impact, and establishing a medium-term roadmap. The second phase, Delivery Pod, delivers on that roadmap through a rolling cycle of testing, measuring, and refining, ensuring clients see measurable returns early and that the platform improves alongside their business over time.Forevate is initially focused on manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, retail, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods, sectors where conditions shift rapidly and traditional planning cycles frequently fall short. The platform combines internal company data with external market intelligence to monitor competitor activity, pricing movements, and social trends continuously, enabling organizations to identify opportunities and respond to disruptions in real time.Rather than offering a generic analytics tool, Forevate is structured around each client's operating model and decision processes, ensuring insights connect directly to how the organization makes and acts on decisions. "AI has to be built around how a company actually operates," said Tharindu Malawaraarachchi, Co-CEO of Fcode Labs. "With Forevate, we build intelligence systems tailored to each organization's structure and processes. Not a plug-and-play tool, but a system that learns and improves over time."Governance and explainability are built into the platform from the ground up, ensuring every output can be traced, reviewed, and aligned with enterprise compliance requirements.About Fcode LabsFcode Labs is a global software product development and consultancy company headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America. Founded in 2018, the company has grown to a 100-member team, delivering enterprise digital systems and AI-powered solutions for clients including the Singapore Government and Mercedes-Benz. Fcode Labs serves organizations across more than 10 countries, working as a long-term partner to build technology that directly improves how businesses operate and make decisions.To learn more, visit: https://www.forevate.com/

Introducing Forevate by Fcode Labs

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