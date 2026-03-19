Three Charged With Conspiring To Unlawfully Divert U.S. Artificial Intelligence Technology To China

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence and Espionage Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Roman Rozhavsky, and Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI, James C. Barnacle, Jr., announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging YIH-SHYAN “Wally” LIAW, RUEI-TSANG “Steven” CHANG, and TING-WEI “Willy” SUN, for conspiring to divert high-performance computer servers assembled in the United States and integrating sophisticated U.S. artificial intelligence technology to China, in violation of U.S. export controls laws.

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