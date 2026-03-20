VidAU New Openclaw Skill Automates High-Volume Content Production for Global Brands

VidAU x OpenClaw delivers pro-grade AI video at 1/10th the cost. High-speed content for high-speed brands. ?? Joanna Chen Vidau Founder & CEO Vidau Logo

VidAU launches an OpenClaw skill, automating high-volume AI video production. Brands can now scale ad creation 10x faster using simple AI agent commands.

By bringing our AI technology to OpenClaw, we’re enabling brands to cut costs by 90% and quadruple their creative output—allowing them to produce professional content at the speed of thought.” — Joanna Chan, Vidau’s CEO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VidAU .ai, the powerhouse behind AI-driven video marketing, today announced a major leap forward for the creator economy with the launch of the VidAU skill on Openclaw. This strategic integration brings high-end, commercial-grade video production directly into the world’s most popular AI agent platform, allowing brands to generate stunning social media content through simple conversation.As digital marketing shifts toward hyper-personalization, brands are facing a critical "output gap": while 91% of businesses use video as a primary tool, nearly half struggle with the time and budget required to keep up. With 88% of consumers making purchase decisions based on video content, the demand for short-form media on platforms like TikTok and Instagram has never been higher—yet technical friction remains a major barrier. The VidAU skill for OpenClaw bridges this gap by transforming an AI agent into a 24/7 "Video Ops" department, automating production to ensure brands can scale their reach without the traditional constraints of time or cost.Professional Video Production, AutomatedThe VidAU skill on OpenClaw acts as a virtual production studio. It taps into VidAU’s elite multi-model API, giving users instant access to the world’s most advanced video engines, including OpenAI Sora, Google Gemini Veo & Nano Banana, Bytedance Seedance and Kling, Wan, and many more others“Marketing in 2026 is about speed and relevance. By bringing our AI-generated video technology to OpenClaw, we’re enabling brands to cut costs by 90% and quadruple their creative output—allowing them to produce professional content at the speed of thought.” — Joanna Chen, CEO of VidAU.aiWhy This Matters for Modern Brands:One-Click Ad Creation: With Vidau.ai’s latest innovations, high-conversion content is now instantaneous. By launching VidRemake, the industry’s first "viral video remake" feature, marketers can instantly transform any trending hook into a brand-specific AI UGC video that captures the structure and magic of a hit without the need for a film crew. Paired with VidSnap, a "Snap-to-Ad" revolution that generates cinematic video ads from a single product photo with zero prompting, Vidau.ai offers a true one-click workflow designed for e-commerce entrepreneurs who need to scale at the speed of social media.Multi-Model Mastery: Choose the perfect "vibe" for your brand—whether it’s the hyper-realism of Sora 2 or the commercial polish of Veo 3.Seamless Workflow: Manage your entire content pipeline within OpenClaw. Research indicates that AI-integrated workflows can improve marketing team efficiency by over 35%.Global Scaling: Generate localized video content in seconds, allowing brands to test more creative hooks and scale faster across global markets.Get Started in SecondsThe VidAU skill is designed for ease of use. It is available now via the ClawHub marketplace. To install, users simply tell their OpenCLAW agent:"Search for and install the skill Vidau."New creators can claim their API key by registering at the VidAU Developer Console to begin their journey into automated video marketing.About VidAU.aiVidAU.ai is an AI-native video platform empowering e-commerce brands and creators to produce and scale high-performing video ads efficiently. By enabling rapid creative iteration, VidAU drives measurable improvements in conversion and social media ROI through advanced generative AI.Media Contact: VidAU Marketing Team press@vidau.ai www.vidau.ai

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