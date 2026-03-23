Agentic AI Tools Market 2026 enabling autonomous enterprise systems

The Business Research Company’s Agentic AI Tools Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Agentic AI Tools Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agentic AI tools market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers, AI platform companies, cloud leaders, and emerging autonomous system startups. Companies focus on advanced language models, multi-agent orchestration, autonomous decision-making, and seamless enterprise integration to enhance intelligent automation capabilities. Emphasis on scalability, cost-efficient deployment, governance frameworks, and workflow optimization remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth, innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving autonomous AI ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Agentic AI Tools Market?

• According to our research, Microsoft Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The AI and cloud solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the agentic AI tools market, provides a wide range of large language models, autonomous agent frameworks, cloud-based AI services, developer platforms, and enterprise integration tools that support intelligent workflow automation, decision augmentation, multi-agent orchestration, and scalable deployment across regulated and mission-critical business environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Agentic AI Tools Market?

Major companies operating in the agentic AI tools market are Microsoft Corporation, OpenAI Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), NVIDIA Corporation, Anthropic PBC, Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., International Business Machines Corp., UiPath Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Databricks Inc., SAP SE, Cognition Labs Inc., Cursor AI Inc., Moveworks Inc., LangChain Inc., Glean Technologies Inc., CoreWeave Inc., Intuit Inc., Zapier Inc., Conversica Inc., Writer Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Kognitos Inc., Beam Technology Inc., Aisera Inc., Dust.tt Inc., MultiOn Inc., Adept AI Labs Inc., Sierra AI Inc., LlamaIndex LLC, Superagent Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Agentic AI Tools Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively low entry barriers but high technological intensity, driven by the need for advanced foundation models, scalable cloud infrastructure, secure data frameworks, continuous model improvement, and seamless enterprise integration while maintaining performance, compliance, and cost efficiency. Leading players such as Microsoft Corporation, OpenAI Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), NVIDIA Corporation, Anthropic PBC, Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., International Business Machines Corp. hold notable market shares through advanced foundation models, proprietary AI research capabilities, hyperscale cloud infrastructure, enterprise software ecosystems, strong developer communities, strategic partnerships, and continuous investment in scalable, secure, and compliant agentic AI solutions. As demand for autonomous workflow automation, intelligent decision support, and enterprise-grade AI integration grows, technology innovation, ecosystem expansion, and cross-industry collaborations are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Microsoft Corporation (1%)

o OpenAI Inc. (1%)

o Alphabet Inc. (1%)

o NVIDIA Corporation (1%)

o Anthropic PBC (0.4%)

o Salesforce Inc. (0.4%)

o Amazon Web Services, Inc. (0.4%)

o Oracle Corporation (0.4%)

o ServiceNow Inc. (0.3%)

o International Business Machines Corp. (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Agentic AI Tools Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the agentic AI tools market include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Arm Holdings plc, ASML Holding N.V., Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., GlobalFoundries Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Agentic AI Tools Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the agentic AI tools market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Databricks Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Agentic AI Tools Market?

• Major end users in the agentic AI tools market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Walmart Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, AT&T Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Reliance Industries Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• No-code GPT-based autonomous agents are transforming the agentic AI tools market by accelerating enterprise workflows, reducing manual workloads, and enabling context-aware, multi-step task execution with minimal software development.

• Example: In November 2023, OpenAI Inc. launched GPTs, a suite of customizable agent templates that allow non-developers to build purpose-specific autonomous agents.

• These GPTs enable document-based context integration, configurable reasoning, and API-driven workflow automation, improving efficiency, scalability, and enterprise-grade agentic deployment with minimal custom development.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Embedding Copilot-Style Agents Across Productivity Suites To Automate Cross-Application Workflows

• Increasing Adoption Of Autonomous Decision-Making AI In Retail And Manufacturing Operations

• AI-Embedded Agents Enhancing Enterprise Productivity And Workflow Automation

• Next-Generation Agentic AI Platforms Transforming Laboratory And Manufacturing Processes

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