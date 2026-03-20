Nexdata to Unveil Next-Gen ADAS Data Solutions at Tech.AD Europe 2026

Nexdata, a leading global provider of high-quality AI training data, today announced its participation as a Business Partner at Tech.AD Europe 2026.

Sharpen Your AI with Better Data” — Nexdata

GERMANY, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexdata , a leading global provider of high-quality AI training data, today announced its participation as a Business Partner at Tech.AD Europe 2026. From March 23–24, Nexdata will showcase its advanced data solutions designed to accelerate the development of ADAS and AV.As the industry advances toward Level 3 and Level 4 autonomy, the focus has shifted to the precision of Ground Truth (GT) data. At Booth #9, Nexdata will demonstrate how its AI-assisted annotation platform and multi-sensor fusion capabilities provide the high-fidelity data foundation needed for safety-critical vehicle perception.●Dynamic or Static 3D/BEV/ OCC/VLA Annotation●Multi-sensor Data Collection&Benchmark●Embodied Al Data Collection/Annotation●Data Cleaning& AnonymizationInnovation Spotlight: Expert Presentation Vicky Xu, Senior Key Account Manager at Nexdata, will present: "Driving Intelligence – How Next-Gen Annotation Fuels Autonomous Vehicles"The session will explore how Nexdata’s Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) workflows and semi-automatic labeling pipelines enhance efficiency by 3-4 times while maintaining over 97% accuracy."High-quality datasets are the cornerstone of ADAS innovation," says Vicky Xu. "We are committed to providing the scalable, high-precision data infrastructure that helps our partners move from R&D to mass production with confidence."About NexdataFounded in 2011, Nexdata is a globally renowned AI training data service company. With 15 years of expertise, Nexdata provides comprehensive data collection, annotation, and off-the-shelf datasets for autonomous driving, generative AI, and multimodal AI.

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