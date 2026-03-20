TECHOM Systems Launches New Website with Advanced IT Tools and Secure-by-Design Framework

TECHOM Systems has launched a new website featuring advanced IT tools and a Secure-by-Design framework, aimed to support businesses with reliable IT solutions.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHOM Systems, a leading Managed Services and IT Solutions provider based in Melbourne, has officially launched its new website at techomsystems.com.au introducing a powerful combination of advanced IT tools and a robust Secure-by-Design framework. The new platform is purpose-built to help Australian businesses simplify IT management, strengthen cybersecurity and make smarter operational decisions, without the tech headaches.

𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 — 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲, 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲

The new website reflects TECHOM Systems' commitment to delivering practical IT solutions tailored to the needs of Aussie businesses. With improved navigation, faster performance, and a clearer service structure, the platform makes it easier than ever for organisations to access 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗧 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, explore innovative tools and connect with expert engineers.

Whether it is a startup looking for 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗜𝗧 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 or a growing organisation seeking enterprise-grade managed IT services, the platform offers a seamless experience aligned with real-world business needs. The goal is simple: take the stress out of IT so businesses can get on with what they do best.

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲-𝗕𝘆-𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸: 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗻𝗲

At the core of the new website lies 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 Secure-by-Design framework — a proactive approach that embeds cybersecurity into every layer of IT infrastructure. Rather than reacting to threats after they occur, every system is built with security at its foundation from the very first day.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, especially across Australian small and medium-sized businesses, this framework ensures organisations remain protected while maintaining full operational efficiency. Key pillars include:

• Continuous monitoring and proactive threat detection

• Secure deployment of cloud and on-premise systems

• Data protection and compliance with industry standards

• Endpoint and network security integration

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗜𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

One of the standout features of the new website is a suite of free web-based tools designed to help businesses make informed IT and operational decisions practical, easy to use, and aligned with real-world business challenges.

These resources are designed to help organisations "make informed decisions and optimise their business prospects and resources."

𝟭. 𝗠𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

Stop paying retail for Microsoft 365. As a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner, TECHOM Systems can secure better pricing, consolidated billing, and localised Australian support that Microsoft direct simply cannot match. This free estimator helps businesses compare Microsoft 365 plans — Business Standard, Business Premium, E3, and E5 — and understand the hidden costs of M365 licensing before committing to a plan. Many organisations fall into the trap of purchasing the wrong tier and then bolting on costly third-party solutions for email filtering, device management (MDM), and archiving. This tool removes that guesswork.



𝟮. 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸

Stop emails going to junk. This free diagnostic tool checks a domain's MX records, SPF records, DKIM signatures, and DMARC policies to ensure business emails reliably reach the inbox and not the spam folder. Poor email deliverability is one of the most overlooked IT risks for Australian businesses — particularly those running Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace environments. A simple check can reveal misconfigurations that silently undermine communications every day.

𝟯. 𝗚𝗪𝗦 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝗠𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

For businesses considering a Google Workspace to Microsoft 365 migration, this estimator provides a clear scope and cost estimate covering active user mailboxes, shared mailbox conversions, data migration to OneDrive and SharePoint, and overall project timeline. Moving from Google Workspace (GWS) to M365 is a significant infrastructure decision and this tool provides an instant starting point before engaging a consultant.



𝟰. 𝗠𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝗧𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗗 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘂𝗽

Every Microsoft 365 tenant has a unique Tenant ID — also known as an Azure AD Directory ID or Microsoft Entra ID — which is required for license transfers, partner associations, conditional access policies, Intune configurations, and security hardening. This tool instantly retrieves a business's M365 Tenant ID from their domain, removing the need to navigate complex Azure admin portals. The TECHOM team can then assist with license optimisation, advanced Intune configurations, and full Microsoft 365 security hardening.

𝟱. 𝗗𝗡𝗦 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿

Changing DNS records during a Microsoft 365 migration, server cutover, or website move can be one of the most nerve-wracking parts of any IT project. This tool checks how DNS updates — such as MX records, SPF records, A records, or CNAME changes — are propagating across global resolvers in real time. Understanding DNS propagation (and how long it takes) is essential during any cloud migration, domain transfer, or email system reconfiguration. For businesses that need a managed approach, TECHOM Systems cloud engineers can plan and execute cutovers with zero downtime.

𝟲. 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿

Instantly check whether a business email address has been exposed in known data breaches by scanning databases of previously leaked credentials. A breach flag signals the account may be at risk and warrants immediate review.

𝟳. 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

Generate strong, secure passwords and evaluate the strength of existing ones — based on length, character variation, and unpredictability — to keep security practices aligned with modern standards across the entire team.

𝟴. 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

Estimate the true financial cost of IT downtime including lost productivity, operational delays, and revenue impact putting a concrete number on why stable, always-on IT infrastructure matters.

𝟵. 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

Get an instant estimate on managed IT service costs based on specific business requirements, helping with planning and budgeting before committing to a consultation.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲

Beyond the tools, TECHOM Systems offers a full portfolio of managed IT services specifically designed to support Australian businesses at every stage of growth.

>> 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

Proactive monitoring, maintenance, and ongoing optimisation to keep systems running smoothly with minimal downtime.

>> 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗧 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

Advanced monitoring tools detect and resolve issues before they disrupt operations — improving reliability and reducing unexpected failures across the environment.

>> 𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

Comprehensive security solutions protecting devices, networks and data from evolving cyber threats — keeping businesses secure and compliant in an increasingly digital world.

>> 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

From Microsoft Azure to modern workplace deployments, TECHOM Systems helps businesses transition to flexible, scalable cloud environments that enhance collaboration and productivity. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, this includes M365 licensing optimisation, tenant management, Intune rollouts and security hardening.

>> 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

Voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools integrated into a single platform — enabling seamless communication across teams and locations.

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮

TECHOM Systems has established itself as a trusted provider of business IT support across Australia, delivering practical, tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each organisation. From startups to established enterprises, TECHOM Systems acts as a dedicated IT partner, helping businesses:

• Improve operational efficiency

• Enhance cybersecurity and compliance

• Reduce IT-related costs

• Scale infrastructure with confidence

With a customer-first approach and a focus on practical outcomes, TECHOM Systems ensures businesses can operate without disruption and remain competitive in a fast-changing digital landscape.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗜𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮

The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone for 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 as it continues to innovate and expand its services across Australia. By combining free diagnostic tools (M365 cost estimation, email deliverability checks, DNS propagation testing, Google Workspace migration planning), a Secure-by-Design framework and deep Microsoft 365 expertise, 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 is well-positioned to support businesses navigating the challenges of the digital era.

For Australian businesses seeking reliable small business IT support, enterprise managed services, Microsoft 365 migrations or cybersecurity solutions, TECHOM Systems offers a practical, secure and scalable path forward.

Website: techomsystems.com.au

Tools: techomsystems.com.au/tools



𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 is a trusted 𝗜𝗧 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 delivering managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and Microsoft 365 solutions, and unified communications to businesses across Australia. Headquartered in Melbourne, TECHOM Systems focuses on innovation, security and customer success, helping organisations build resilient environments that support long-term growth.

Website: techomsystems.com.au

Email: hello@techomsystems.com.au

Location: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

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