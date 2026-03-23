Network Management System Market 2026 enhancing IT infrastructure performance

Network Management System Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Network Management System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The network management system market is dominated by a mix of global networking equipment manufacturers and enterprise IT solution firms. Companies are focusing on advanced monitoring and analytics platforms, automated fault detection and resolution, scalable network orchestration tools, and enhanced security and compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain high service reliability and operational efficiency. Emphasis on network performance optimization, regulatory compliance, real-time data integration, and proactive threat management remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving enterprise networking and IT infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Network Management System Market?

• According to our research, Cisco Systems Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The networking solutions and software division of the company, which is directly involved in the network management system market, provides a wide range of network monitoring tools, performance analytics platforms, automated fault detection and resolution solutions, and security management systems that support enterprise IT infrastructure, service provider networks, data centers, and cloud-based networking environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Network Management System Market?

Major companies operating in the network management system market are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Broadcom Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Arista Networks Inc., ManageEngine, Riverbed Technology Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise S.A., Gigamon Inc., OpenText Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Kaseya Ltd., Extreme Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Progress Software Corporation, BackBox NV, Paessler AG, Telstra Corporation Limited, AlgoSec Systems Ltd., NetBrain Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Telia Company AB, Accedian Networks Inc., eG Innovations Inc., Colasoft Co. Ltd., AppNeta Inc., Micro Focus International plc, The OpenNMS Group Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Network Management System Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent cybersecurity standards, compliance with data privacy and IT governance regulations, precision engineering requirements, and the need for reliability in enterprise and service provider network environments. Leading players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Broadcom Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Arista Networks Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified network management solutions, strong enterprise and service provider partnerships, extensive global distribution and support networks, and continuous innovation in monitoring, analytics, and security technologies. As demand for automated network operations, real-time performance monitoring, and secure IT infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Cisco Systems Inc. (4%)

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (2%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (2%)

o Broadcom Inc. (2%)

o SolarWinds Corporation (2%)

o Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (2%)

o NETSCOUT Systems Inc. (2%)

o Juniper Networks Inc. (2%)

o Nokia Corporation (1%)

o Arista Networks Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Network Management System Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the network management system market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Arista Networks, Extreme Networks, Dell Technologies Inc., Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ericsson AB, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Hitachi, NEC Corporation, Ribbon Communications Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, F5 Networks, CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Ruckus Networks, Ubiquiti Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Network Management System Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the network management system market include Tech Data Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Synnex Corporation, Westcon-Comstor, Avnet Inc., Redington Group, ScanSource Inc., Anixter International Inc., D&H Distributing LLC, TTI Inc., Future Electronics Inc., EBV Elektronik GmbH, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Mouser Electronics Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Element14 / Newark, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co., RS Components Ltd., WPG Holdings Ltd., Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Compuage Infocom Ltd., Altron Arrow, Neoteric Infomatique Ltd., Avaya Distribution Services, SolarWinds, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., ManageEngine, Nagios Enterprises, Paessler AG, WhatsUp Gold, LogicMonitor, Opsview Ltd., OpenNMS Group, Zabbix LLC, NetBrain Technologies, Dynatrace, Netreo, Splunk IT Service Intelligence.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Network Management System Market?

• Major end users in the network management system market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group Plc, China Mobile Limited, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, BT Group plc, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications Inc., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Tata Communications Limited, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., KT Corporation, Rogers Communications Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• AI-driven multi-tenant architecture is transforming the network management system market by enhancing scalability, simplifying infrastructure, and improving operational efficiency.

• Example: In February 2025, Extreme Networks, Inc. launched extreme platform one for managed service providers.

• Its integrated workspace, automated monitoring, and consumption-based licensing streamline operations, reduce complexity, and improve service delivery across distributed customer networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Automated Network AIOps To Enhance Efficiency, Predictive Management, And Fault Resolution

• Leveraging Insight-Driven Dashboards To Improve Visibility, Analytics, And Decision-Making

• Expanding Network Infrastructure With Linux-Based Architectures For Reliability And Scalability

• Integrating Private Line And Managed LAN Services To Deliver Unified B2B Connectivity And Simplified Management

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