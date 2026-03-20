SimpliContract Introduces mNemoAI™: The AI Engine Powering Enterprise Contract Intelligence

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 18, 2026 SimpliContract today introduced mNemoAI™, its proprietary AI engine designed to transform contracts from static documents into connected, actionable enterprise contract intelligence.

As enterprises look beyond basic AI drafting and summarization tools, SimpliContract is taking a different approach. mNemoAI™ is embedded at the core of the SimpliContract platform as a domain-tuned intelligence layer built specifically for enterprise contract management. It helps organizations extract contract data, understand contractual context, connect agreements to business systems, and power always-on AI agents that support contract analysis, contract compliance, obligation management, and operational decision-making in real time.

“Today, AI in contracting is often reduced to summarization and drafting assistance,” said Guru Venkatesan, CEO of SimpliContract. “That is not intelligence. There is a fundamental difference between a system that stores contracts and one that understands them. Enterprises need intelligence that can interpret obligations, connect contract data to business context, and drive action across procurement, finance, legal, and operations. With mNemoAI™, SimpliContract is helping enterprises turn contracts into living systems of intelligence that support stronger governance, faster decisions, and measurable business value.”

With mNemoAI™ at its core, SimpliContract’s AI-native platform for Contract Intelligence and Orchestration platform transforms contracts into dynamic systems that continuously inform legal, procurement, finance, compliance, and operations teams.

By embedding mNemoAI™ across contract lifecycle, SimpliContract enables enterprises to:

Extract structured data from complex agreements, including metadata, clauses, obligations, rates, rebates, SLAs, milestones, and renewal terms

Connect contract data across agreements, amendments, business units, geographies, suppliers, customers, and enterprise systems

Continuously monitor contract obligations, commercial commitments, compliance requirements, and risk indicators in real time

Enforce negotiated terms across pricing, rebates, escalations, renewals, and supplier performance

Validate contract terms against operational and financial activity, including invoices, rate cards, and commercial commitments

Drive business outcomes through stronger contract compliance, reduced revenue leakage, improved audit readiness, and faster decision-making

Global organizations including Reckitt, Cyient, GSK, Black & McDonald are using SimpliContract to transform how contracts are understood, governed, and operationalized across the enterprise.

“SimpliContract is helping Reckitt bring AI-powered contract intelligence into procurement. By unlocking the data within our contracts, we can improve compliance, reduce financial leakage, and strengthen supplier governance,” said Esther Soldevilla, Procurement Excellence, Reckitt.

“Deployed in just 8 weeks, SimpliContract has been a game changer,” said Navroze Palekar, General Counsel, Cyient.

Why Contract Intelligence, Why Now

As enterprises face growing pressure to protect margins, reduce risk, improve controls, and operate with greater precision, contract intelligence is becoming a strategic requirement for business leaders across procurement, finance, legal, and operations.

mNemoAI™ helps organizations turn contract content into structured, connected intelligence that can be used to prevent revenue leakage, enforce rebate and pricing commitments, validate invoices against contracted terms, improve contract compliance, support audit readiness, proactively manage renewals, and strengthen supplier and commercial governance.

About SimpliContract

SimpliContract is an AI-native platform for Contract Intelligence and Orchestration that helps enterprises transform contracts from static documents into connected business intelligence.

Media Contact: Neetu Sathe. Neetu.s@simpicontract.com www.simplicontract.com

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