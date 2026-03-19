Maui Parks – Closure

Posted on Mar 19, 2026 in Park Closure

[MAU’I] UPDATE 3/19/26

Waiʻānapanapa State Park : Waiʻānapanapa State Park remains closed to parking, park entry, tent camping, campervan camping, and all cabin reservations. All reservations from Monday, March 23 through Sunday, March 30, 2026, have been cancelled, and closures will be extended as needed based on current conditions with no electricity, and water restrictions. Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) has identified a damaged pole, powerline and transformer servicing the park that will require replacement. Currently, there is no estimated timeline for repairs. With additional weather expected, Hāna Highway may continue to remain restricted to local traffic only.

Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area: Polipoli cabins and camping areas are closed until further notice due to storm impacts on access road.

Iao Valley State Monument: Closed till March 30, tentative date to re-open on March 31st.

Makena Beach State Park: Open for business.

[MAU’I] UPDATE 3/17/26

Iao Valley State Monument: We will need to push back tentative opening to Monday March 30. Great possibility of a longer closure due to county damage. I will give updates as I receive them. I have not yet heard plans from county on moving forward. Entry gates remain locked.

Poli Poli State Park: closure to Poli Poli Cabins will need to be closed until further notice. Kula Forrest Reserve (DOFAW) has been closed due to catastrophic damages and they are not sure how long this will be, 95% of all culverts have been damaged and looks to be a FEMA issue now. I’ve asked DOFAW if it would be possible to fly drones to check cabin and camping areas, if not we will need to hike the 5 miles in on foot to check, which may happen anyway. Not sure of timeline on repairs for road.

Waianapanapa State Park : (Confirming) scheduled to open on Monday 3/23 to all visitors. This is granted electricity is restored (currently none), water pumps for area are restored and no longer on “conserve water” status. Currently, Hana Road for resident travel only.

Makena Beach State Park: Crews continue to clear debris from first entrance and Black Sand entrance, but second and third entrances are open to public. Complete opening is scheduled to open by Friday.