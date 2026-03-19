Hawaiʻi Parks – Closure

Posted on Mar 19, 2026 in Park Closure

[HAWAI’I] UPDATE 3/18/26

East Hawaii – All parks open

West Hawaii:

Kealakekua State Historical Park – Open

Manuka Wayside – Open

Kekaha Kai (Manini Owali & mahai’ula Sections) – Park Open / Water Clear

Kiholo State Park Reserve – Camping Closed due to hazardous trees above campground *Waiting for Contractor to respond / Day Use is open to the public.

Hapuna/Waialea SRA – Park Open / Water clear

Lapakahi State Historical Park – Park Open to look out / Trails closed to debris and water bar damage.

[HAWAIʻI] UPDATE 3/5/26

ʻAKAKA FALLS STATE PARK: Dept. of Water Supply shut off water in the area until further notice affecting the park.