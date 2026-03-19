Hawaiʻi Parks – Closure
East Hawaii – All parks open
West Hawaii:
Kealakekua State Historical Park – Open
Manuka Wayside – Open
Kekaha Kai (Manini Owali & mahai’ula Sections) – Park Open / Water Clear
Kiholo State Park Reserve – Camping Closed due to hazardous trees above campground *Waiting for Contractor to respond / Day Use is open to the public.
Hapuna/Waialea SRA – Park Open / Water clear
Lapakahi State Historical Park – Park Open to look out / Trails closed to debris and water bar damage.
[HAWAIʻI] UPDATE 3/5/26
ʻAKAKA FALLS STATE PARK: Dept. of Water Supply shut off water in the area until further notice affecting the park.
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