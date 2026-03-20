Superb Diagnostics to Launch Digital Urine Cytology Service with AI-Powered Image Analysis

Superb Dx and AIxMed team up to bring AI-driven urine cytology to Superb Dx’s reference lab capabilities, targeting abnormal cells based on TPS 2.0.

We recognize the growing need for smaller laboratories and those new to digital urine cytology to efficiently scan, review, and collect quantitative data.” — Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superb Dx, a CAP accredited laboratory providing advanced diagnostic services, and AIxMed, an innovator in AI software for urine cytology, today announced a new reference lab service. The collaboration will integrate AIxMed’s specialized AI technology into Superb Dx’s digital pathology platform, expanding advanced diagnostic tools for the urology market.

AIxMed’s solution AIxURO is designed to assist in the analysis of urine cytology specimens, aiming to improve accuracy and workflow efficiency in urothelial cell assessment. AIxURO identifies suspicious and atypical cells from a non-invasive urine sample, incorporating The Paris System (TPS 2.0) for Reporting Urinary Cytology. The solution is intended to assist pathologists and laboratory professionals with digital case review and screening workflows.

“Our partnership with AIxMed brings their expertise in urine cytology AI to our growing portfolio of digital solutions,” said Gordana Katava, DO, Medical Director of Superb Dx. “It reflects our ongoing commitment towards integrating valuable AI capabilities that meet the specific needs of our diverse customer base.”

“We recognize the growing need for smaller laboratories and those new to digital urine cytology to efficiently scan, review, and collect quantitative data," said Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed. “Superb Dx brings strong operational capabilities and service quality to the market in a timely and cost-effective manner. We are excited to support them with an integrated and tested solution within their service suite.”

Superb Dx will integrate AIxUROTM into its digital pathology ecosystem. The addition of this urine cytology AI further diversifies Superb Dx’s offerings for urologists, oncologists and researchers. To learn more about these solutions or to request a demonstration, visit www.superbdx.com.

About AIxMed

Founded in 2018, AIxMed is transforming cytology with its computational cytology platform. AIxMed extracts clinical insights to enhance patient care. The first application, AIxUROTM, finds cells of interest based on The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology (TPS 2.0). AIxUROTM is currently a Research Use Only application. Learn more at AIxMed.com.

About Superb Diagnostics

The Superb Diagnostics team has over 25 years of experience in the commercial and physician-owned laboratory space delivering unparalleled consultative approaches to laboratory services. We provide fast, reliable lab services backed by cutting-edge technology and deep expertise. We offer customized solutions, seamless EMR integration, and nationwide logistics — delivering best-in-class diagnostics that enhance patient care. Learn more at Superbdx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.