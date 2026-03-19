Bybit Highlights Registration Growth as Global User Base Surpasses 70 Million

Crypto exchange expands access to trading and Web3 services while advancing regulatory compliance across key markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bybit, a global cryptocurrency exchange , reports continued growth in user registrations as more individuals and institutions join the platform to access digital asset trading and Web3 services. With over 70 million users worldwide, the company is strengthening its position as a widely used entry point into the crypto economy. Bybit registration enables users to access a full suite of services, including spot and derivatives trading, staking, and decentralized applications through its Web3 ecosystem. The platform has focused on building a comprehensive system that supports both new and experienced users, combining trading tools, asset management features, and real-time data tracking.Since its founding in 2018, Bybit has grown from a small startup into one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Early traction came from derivatives trading, with the company processing a significant share of global Bitcoin trading volume within its first year. Over time, Bybit expanded its offerings to include a wider range of financial products and services.The company’s growth accelerated as crypto adoption increased globally. By 2021, Bybit surpassed $70 billion in daily trading volume, reflecting rising demand for digital asset platforms. Continued innovation led to the introduction of the Unified Trading Account, allowing users to manage multiple trading products within a single system.Bybit has also placed emphasis on transparency and operational integrity. The platform introduced proof-of-reserves reporting, providing users with visibility into asset holdings. This approach aligns with broader industry efforts to improve trust and accountability.In recent years, Bybit has expanded its global presence through regulatory initiatives and strategic partnerships. In 2023, the company established its headquarters in Dubai and secured a Minimum Viable Product license. It also partnered with Mastercard to launch the Bybit Card, enabling users to spend digital assets in everyday transactions.Further expansion followed in 2024 and 2025. Bybit secured a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) license through Bybit EU GmbH, allowing it to offer regulated services across 29 European Economic Area countries. The company also registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit, strengthening its compliance framework in Asia.A company spokesperson stated that Bybit aims to provide reliable access to crypto markets while continuing to improve its infrastructure, compliance standards, and product offerings.As interest in digital assets and Web3 technologies grows, Bybit registration continues to serve as a key step for users seeking entry into the evolving blockchain ecosystem.About BybitBybit is a global cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018, offering trading, investment, and Web3 services to millions of users worldwide. The platform provides access to spot and derivatives markets, staking, and decentralized applications through its Web3 ecosystem. With a focus on transparency, compliance, and product development, Bybit continues to expand its global presence, serving over 70 million users across multiple regions.

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