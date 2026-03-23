ActivateStaff Challenges the Status Quo of ATS Software

Moving beyond fragmented systems, opaque pricing, and outdated user experiences

The real milestone isn’t launching an ATS. It’s proving that agencies can modernize their core system without disruption. Our early adopters are on a platform designed to support growth.” — Rohan Jacob, CEO of ActivateStaff

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, mid-market staffing agencies have been told that replacing their ATS requires months of retraining, high deployment fees, bolt-on solutions, and operational disruption. ActivateStaff is proving that assumption wrong. The company today announced that its Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is live with early adopters, with teams effectively using the system within 24 hours of logging on.Early deployments replaced fragmented recruiting, worker, and client workflows with a single platform built on one codebase. Instead of forcing agencies to navigate complex configurations, or pay for unused enterprise features, implementations prioritized usability and speed, allowing recruiters to focus on relationships and placements rather than system management.“The real milestone isn’t launching an ATS,” said Rohan Jacob, CEO of ActivateStaff. “It’s proving that agencies can modernize their core system without disruption or loss of control. Our early adopters are live today on a platform designed to support growth, not slow it down.”The deployments signal a broader shift away from legacy ATS platforms defined by complexity, opaque pricing, and limited mobile functionality. ActivateStaff combines unified architecture, transparent pricing, recruiter-first UX, and built-in worker and client experiences, including a mobile app and client portal that are live in production.“Our recruiters were surprised by how quickly they were able to get up and running,” said an operations leader at one early adopter agency. “The platform works, it’s easy to use, and we’re already expanding it across additional locations.”Beyond standard ATS functionality , the platform incorporates advanced technologies that drive measurable outcomes, including reducing workers’ compensation exposure, improving payroll cash flow, and lowering turnover through verified skill matching and client rating intelligence.As AI and automation reshape staffing, agencies increasingly want a partner that evolves with them, not one that holds them back. ActivateStaff demonstrates that agencies no longer need to choose between simplicity and scale, or accept enterprise-level pricing for outdated systems.About ActivateStaffActivateStaff is a modern, unified staffing platform built to support high-volume, shift and placement based staffing agencies. The platform connects recruiters, workers, and clients in one system, helping agencies move faster, reduce friction, and build a foundation for long-term growth.Media Contact:Rohan Jacobmedia@activatestaff.com

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