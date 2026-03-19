Applications due March 31 for EGLE Scrap Tire Cleanup Grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is pleased to announce the availability of grants through its Scrap Tire Program to support the cleanup and reuse of abandoned tires across the state. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Up to $1 million in Scrap Tire Cleanup Grants are proposed to be awarded for projects in fiscal year 2026. The grants are available to local governments, nonprofits, and private property owners. Eligible activities include cleanup of abandoned tire piles and community collection events designed to prevent illegal dumping. Priority will be given to sites where tires accumulated prior to 1991 and locations posing an immediate health or safety risk.

The Scrap Tire Program regulates transportation, storage, and disposal of scrap tires. It also oversees cleanup efforts for tire piles of 500 or more and promotes recycling and reuse as part of Michigan’s circular economy.

Michigan generates more than 10 million scrap tires a year. Improper disposal poses serious risks, and it is illegal to dispose of whole motor vehicle tires in Michigan landfills. Scrap tire fires are hard to put out and can contaminate water through runoff. Unmanaged tire piles create breeding grounds for mosquitoes that can carry diseases such as West Nile Virus.

But scrap tires also represent a significant opportunity. In Michigan, they are increasingly being repurposed into useful materials such as rubber mulch, tire-derived fuel, road construction materials, aggregate for backfill and drainage systems, and components for new tires and plastic products. In fiscal year 2025, EGLE awarded over $1.1 million for 64 cleanup projects that removed hundreds of thousands of tires statewide.

To apply for a cleanup grant, visit EGLE’s Scrap Tire Program webpage and select the appropriate link under “Cleanup Grants,” or email EGLE-ScrapTire@Michigan.gov.

Michiganders looking to dispose of tires responsibly can find lists of approved collection sites and recyclers on the webpage, and many tire retailers also accept used tires for a small fee or when new tires are purchased.

To stay up to date on EGLE news, follow us at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.