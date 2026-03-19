ANNOUNCEMENT: EMBASSY'S CALL FOR A LOCAL STAFF



SLOVENIA, March 19 - • Active monitoring of the economic, development and cultural sector,

• Identifying opportunities for bilateral cooperation in economy and business, as well as in the field of development and cultural projects,

• Searching for and establishing contacts with local companies, businesses, chambers of commerce, development organizations, international organizations, and cultural organizations and institutions,

• Preparing and providing information on the business environment, legislation and investment opportunities,

• Preparing and providing logistical support for visits by delegations and participation of artists at events,

• Participation in fairs, forums and culture events,

• Organizing and monitoring business and culture events,

• Assisting in the preparation of materials,

• Managing and maintaining a database of business and culture contacts,

• Participating in the preparation of reports in the field of economic and public diplomacy,

• Monitoring and translating the local economic news,

• Participation in cultural, economic and social events,

• Preparing visits of delegations and artists from Slovenia,

• Basic interpreting and translation,

• Performing other tasks as instructed by the diplomats.

Requirements

• University education,

• Permanent Residence in Kosovo (work permit),

• Certificate of Clear criminal record (to provide only at time of interview),

• Excellent knowledge of Albanian and English, knowledge of Slovene considered an asset,

• Strong computer skills (Microsoft Office),

• Knowledge of the Governmental structures of the Republic of Kosovo,

• Keen interest in economic, development and cultural landscape,

• Reliability and accuracy,

• Good communication skills,

• Flexibility to assume other tasks when required,

• Ability to work independently and in a small team,

• Preference would be given to candidates with experience in an international environment,

• Driving licence B.

Conditions

• 40 hours weekly and vacation according to local legislation,

• One-year definite contract after a 6-month’s successful trial period,

• Salary according to knowledge and experience, paid in accordance with local labour law.



Applications

Candidates are invited to submit their full application (CV, diplomas) in English, electronically to sloembassy.pristina@gov.si by 23 March 2026.

First interviews will take place at the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Pristina (Str. Anton Cetta 6) on 26 and 27 March 2026 as well as during April 2026.

We look forward to receiving your application!